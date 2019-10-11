Battery, solar exports skyrocket from 2012-2018

Posted: 11 October, 2019. Written by REA News
The REA and ElectraLink have found that battery storage exports to GB distribution networks rose to nearly 49GWh in 2018, up from 50MWh in 2014.
Solar photovoltaic (PV) exports also rose from 194GWh in 2012 to a staggering 8TWh in 2018.
The REA and ElectraLink identified these increases from energy market data provided by ElectraLink’s Energy Market Data Hub (EMDH).
The data also highlights the extent to which there is a growing proportion of power being exported to the distribution networks in GB from variable sources:
Regarding solar PV, the dataset records two types of solar PV connected to the distribution network. ‘Solar’ refers to conventional solar PV, which can be observed on their system.
‘Solar (mixed)’ refers to what they know to be solar but does not behave as such with its exports, given known weather patterns. This implies there may be otherwise unseen on-site energy storage or other forms of generation, such as diesel generation sets, at these sites.
Between the two types of solar data, exports rose significantly from 194GWh to over 8TWh in 2018.
This data forms part of the Flexible Futures report, which the REA and ElectraLink have collaborated on to draw a roadmap for the next decade in GB’s energy landscape.
Daniel Brown, Policy Manager at the REA said:
“We are pleased to be collaborating with ElectraLink to bring this crucial industry data to the public realm. Given industry discussions taking place presently about flexibility markets, subsidy-free renewables and energy storage deployment, and achieving Net Zero, we hope it will add timely nuance to the debate.
“A full package of data pertaining to exports to the distribution networks, smart meters and renewable energy suppliers switching, will be released at an industry conference on the 24th October in London. We hope to see you there.”
Paul Linnane, ElectraLink’s Head of Energy Market Insight, said:
“What we’ve found in the data is an unprecedented view of where embedded generation is going in contributing to the energy mix. An exponential increase like this cannot be ignored as networks plan for more solar PV to be connected, and especially with the uptake of electric vehicles. It is a pleasure to work with the REA on the Flexible Futures report to prepare the UK for the next 10 years and demonstrate how data is leading future planning.”
Richard Molloy, Business Development Manager for Energy Storage at Eaton said:
“Eaton are delighted to be sponsoring this ground-breaking study examining previously unavailable data sets to help understand what is really going on at the distribution system level.
“It is encouraging to see the growing contribution of variable renewables and flexible dispatchable generation exports to the distribution network but it is also clear that more is needed to encourage the development of a truly open and transparent market to spur private investment in the flexibility technologies that will be required to ease the transition to a high-renewable energy future, and to ensure Great Britain decarbonises in line with Net Zero commitments.”
Further data pertaining to distribution-level exports, supplier switching, and smart meters, plus discussion about the development of flexibility in GB, will take place at an industry conference on the 24th October 2019 in London.
For the first time, the REA and ElectraLink will publicly release data covering the extent of exports to distribution networks in Great Britain between 2012 and 2018. The data, collected, held and analysed by ElectraLink will be available to the industry to assist developers, manufactures, policymakers and networks in their planning.
The REA believes that the more data is available, the better equipped stakeholders will be to have discussions about future clean energy deployment. This emerges with the growth of industry debate on the impact of grid charges, RIIO2, and ‘subsidy-free’ solar and storage sites.
