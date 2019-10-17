News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

BBC reports PM to Chair Cabinet Climate Change Committee Posted: 17 October, 2019. Written by REA News

BBC reports that the Prime Minister is to Chair a newly-formed Cabinet Committee on Climate Change

Committee first mooted by Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom to the BEIS Committee on 15 October

REA comment

Commenting on the report, Amy MacConnachie, Head of External Affairs at the Renewable Energy Association (REA) said:

“The REA has been calling for responsibility and accountability for the climate emergency to sit at the top, with No 10 and the Cabinet Office. We welcome the news that the Prime Minister will chair a new cabinet committee on climate change to drive action to cut emissions across government.

“There are presently too many examples of policy being a blockage to the deployment of renewable energy and clean technologies across the UK. Solar and onshore wind deployment have stalled, a more flexible power sector is slow to emerge, and heat and transport policy are in limbo. Breaking down silos in government will unleash innovation and investment, getting us back on track to meet our carbon budgets.

“We will be writing to request a joint meeting between No 10, the Cabinet Office and BEIS to discuss the cabinet committee on climate change, and ensure that renewable energy and clean technology are central to the government’s co-ordinated plans to cut emissions.”

For more information or to request an interview, please contact:



Amy MacConnachie

Head of External Affairs

+44 (0)20 7925 3570

amacconnachie@r-e-a.net

Notes to editors

• The BBC report stating the Prime Minister will Chair the Committee can be found here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-50076582

• Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom’s tweet confirming that the Committee will be formed can be found here: https://twitter.com/andrealeadsom/status/1184761576504643584

About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.

