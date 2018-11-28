News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

Biomass UK responds to the Government's Carbon Capture and Storage plan Posted: 28 November, 2018. Written by REA News

• Bioenergy with CCS (BECCS) is recognised as crucial to combatting climate change

• Biomass power sector is already leading the way in the UK



Commenting on the report, Benedict McAleenan, Head of Biomass UK (part of the Renewable Energy Association) said:



“The Government’s new Carbon Capture and Storage plan is a strong step forward.



“Combining Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage, known as BECCS, paves the way to negative emissions, where we’ll actually remove CO2 from the atmosphere and lock it away. BECCS was recognised this month by the Committee on Climate Change as crucial if we’re going to avoid disastrous climate change in an affordable way.

“UK companies are already leading the way – just this week Drax power station in North Yorkshire began Europe’s first ever BECCS pilot, capturing emissions from its biomass power boilers.”



• The Carbon Capture and Storage plan can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-uk-carbon-capture-usage-and-storage-ccus-deployment-pathway-an-action-plan



