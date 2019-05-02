News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

CCC confirm that the fall in the cost of renewables will enable ‘net zero’ Greenhouse Gas Emissions Posted: 2 May, 2019. Written by REA News

• The Committee on Climate Change (CCC) publish their long awaited report on setting the UK’s long-term emissions targets.

• Report highlights that the significant decline in renewable energy costs makes this more ambitious target more affordable

• REA support report but argue that to secure economic advantages of being a first mover, long-term investable policy is required

Today’s report from the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) creates a pathway for the UK to become a world leader in low-carbon technologies and services, argues the Renewable Energy Association.



The document rightly highlights that renewable energy technologies have advanced hugely in the past decade, and that they should be further used to support national decarbonisation. The REA goes a step further and argues that strategic support for many of the cited emerging industries, for example batteries, electric vehicles (EVs), green finance, and carbon capture and storage, can represent a real opportunity for UK PLC.



The CCC’s recommendations include a robust strategy for domestic heat, the quadrupling of low carbon electricity, the complete diversion of biodegradable waste from landfill, and more ambitious roll out of electric vehicles.



The report also says the Government must seriously ramp up the deployment of renewable hydrogen with Carbon, Capture and Storage (CCS) and Bioenergy Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCCS) if the UK is to meet net zero GHG. A BECCS project is recommended to be deployed at scale by no later than 2030.

Commenting on the review, Dr Nina Skorupska CBE FEI Chief Executive of the Renewable Energy Association said:



“This report blazes a trail for the UK to assert itself as a leader in socially responsible new industries and the Government should grab it with both hands.”



“We strongly support the view of the Committee that the solution to net zero greenhouse gasses by 2050 lies in the mass deployment of renewable technologies supported by robust, long-term and investible policies.



“Since the 80% reduction target was set, renewables have continuously surpassed expectations technically and financially and this is reflected in the CCC’s recommendations. Governmental support schemes such as the Feed-in Tariff have helped technologies such as solar PV and wind become inexpensive and straightforward to build.



“A policy gap, however, now exists to bring forward new power generation technologies in the 2020’s. Direction is required from Government in relation to heat and carbon capture and storage. In transport, more can be done to decarbonise the fuel mix, facilitate EV deployment, and ensure strategic charging infrastructure is delivered. Gas and electricity networks also need to be fully on board with this transition and their regulated profit base should reflect progress on decarbonisation.



“We hope that the response from Government in the coming months fully embraces the ambition and the opportunity presented today. “

