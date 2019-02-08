News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

Drax to capture up to a tonne of CO2 each day as part of their world-first BECCS pilot Posted: 8 February, 2019. Written by REA News

• Drax has announced that the first carbon dioxide has been captured as part of their bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) pilot

• This is the first-time carbon dioxide has been captured from the combustion of 100% biomass feedstock anywhere in the world.

• The pilot has been capturing up to a tonne of CO2 a day which would otherwise be released into the atmosphere

Benedict McAleenan, on behalf of Biomass UK commented:

“This project shows that the UK can be a world leader in this cutting-edge technology, which is vital to limiting climate change. Just cutting carbon emissions isn’t enough – we need to actually suck CO2 out of the air and lock it away.

“But we can only develop BECCS properly if we have a thriving bioenergy sector on which to build. So politicians need to recognise its importance and show it strong, long-term support.”

—ENDS—



For more information or to request an interview, please contact:

Hayley Allen

External Affairs Officer

+44 (0)20 7981 0862

hallen@r-e-a.net



Notes to editors



• Drax’s Press Release on their BECCS pilot can be found here: https://www.drax.com/press_release/world-first-co2-beccs-ccus/



About the Biomass UK and the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



Biomass UK represents around 200 owners, operators, suppliers and contractors in the UK's biomass power supply chain. They are part of the REA, the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.

