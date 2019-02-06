News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

ENA introduce new standardised process for charge points in all types of properties and businesses Posted: 6 February, 2019. Written by REA News

• Energy Networks Association (ENA) has introduced a new standardised process that will cut the paperwork required for charge point installations.

• The standardised process covers all types of properties and businesses and will be the first time that commercial properties have been included.

• The process will also cover connecting heat pumps to local networks.

• REA comments on the development and urges the move towards an app based system.

Daniel Brown, Policy Manager and EV lead at the REA commented:

"We welcome this new process which will help streamline the deployment of EV charging in homes and commercial settings, and particularly the accommodation it gives to the benefits of smart charging.

"What’s key now is to build on this process and for the networks to work towards an app-based system so installers and developers can get extremely rapid decisions on the maximum demand of a site and permissions, where appropriate, to connect. Others in the sector are starting to incorporate artificial intelligence and big data analytical solutions and this could be way to address this issue.

"If as anticipated the EV charging industry scales up significantly meaning by the mid 2020's some stakeholders could be modelling several thousand home and workplace installations per week, the speed of processing enquiries and applications, and the creation of industry-led schemes to support consumer protection, will be key."

—ENDS—

Notes to editors

• The ENA’s new standardised process can be found here: http://www.energynetworks.org/electricity/futures/electric-vehicles-and-heat-pumps.html

• The ENA’s Press Release on the new standardised process can be found here: http://www.energynetworks.org/news/press-releases/2019/february/britain’s-electricity-networks-move-to-cut-paperwork-to-super-charge-ev-roll-out.html



For more information or to request an interview, please contact:



Hayley Allen

External Affairs Officer

+44 (0)20 7981 0862

hallen@r-e-a.net



About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.

The REA’s EV sector group is comprised of around 70 members delivering the critical infrastructure needed to deliver the transition to a zero emission car and van future. The REA additionally serves as secretariat to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Electric and Automated Vehicles.



For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net



