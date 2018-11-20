Energy Minister confirms that power provided to grid should not be provided for free

Posted: 20 November, 2018. Written by REA News
During BEIS Oral Questions in the House of Commons today, Energy Minister Claire Perry stated that power produced from technologies such as solar PV “should not be provided to the grid for free.”
The issue of export tariffs, which pays operators for the power that is ‘exported’ to the grid, impacts a range of technologies including anaerobic digestion, solar PV, and hydro. Removal of the export tariff, as proposed in a recent Government consultation alongside the closing of the Feed-in Tariff scheme, has been the topic of industry concern.
Commenting on the statement, James Court, Policy and External Affairs Director at the Renewable Energy Association said:
“It is hugely welcome that the Energy Minister has acknowledged the united calls from across industry and parliament that no-one should be expected to give away electricity for free.
“The feed-in tariff has been a stand out success, and has led to huge cost reductions. Cancelling the export tariff though would be a significant blow, for industry, for consumers, and for the UK if we are to meet our climate commitments.
“The industry is moving away from direct government support, and there are market based options for the future which we look forward to working with government on.”
