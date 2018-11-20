News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

Energy Minister confirms that power provided to grid should not be provided for free Posted: 20 November, 2018. Written by REA News

Energy Minister makes statement regarding the export tariff in the House of Commons

Statement acknowledges industry concern that future small-scale power projects such as domestic rooftop solar might not be paid for the power the put on the grid

During BEIS Oral Questions in the House of Commons today, Energy Minister Claire Perry stated that power produced from technologies such as solar PV “should not be provided to the grid for free.”

The issue of export tariffs, which pays operators for the power that is ‘exported’ to the grid, impacts a range of technologies including anaerobic digestion, solar PV, and hydro. Removal of the export tariff, as proposed in a recent Government consultation alongside the closing of the Feed-in Tariff scheme, has been the topic of industry concern.

Commenting on the statement, James Court, Policy and External Affairs Director at the Renewable Energy Association said:

“It is hugely welcome that the Energy Minister has acknowledged the united calls from across industry and parliament that no-one should be expected to give away electricity for free.

“The feed-in tariff has been a stand out success, and has led to huge cost reductions. Cancelling the export tariff though would be a significant blow, for industry, for consumers, and for the UK if we are to meet our climate commitments.

“The industry is moving away from direct government support, and there are market based options for the future which we look forward to working with government on.”

—ENDS—



For more information or to request an interview, please contact:



Daniel Brown

Policy Manager

+44 (0)20 7981 0857

hallen@r-e-a.net



Notes to editors

The statement was made today in the House of Commons during BEIS oral questions. The link to the Parliament TV recording is here: https://parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/f8f27659-e82c-45e3-95db-67d03c05995b

Coverage of the statement can be found in Solar Power Portal here: https://www.solarpowerportal.co.uk/news/wrong_to_provide_solar_for_free_energy_minister_signals_shift_on_export_tar

The REA previously published a survey of installers and sought to estimate the number of potential job losses in solar given the Government’s proposals regarding the future of small-scale renewables: https://www.r-e-a.net/news/new-data-shows-significant-solar-job-losses-if-full-government-proposals-enacted

Read the original REA response to the launch of the Feed-in Tariff consultation here: https://www.r-e-a.net/news/rea-fit-response-comment-good-words-need-good-deeds

About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.

For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net