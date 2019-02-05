News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

GHG emissions have fallen 42% since 1990 amid Government’s £6m pledge supporting green taxis Posted: 5 February, 2019. Written by REA News

• New data published today by BEIS has found that total Green House Gas (GHG) emissions have fallen by 42% between 1990 and 2017 with a 38% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.

• The data also found that between 2016 and 2017, energy supply and the residential sector saw the largest reductions in emissions at 8% and 4% respectively.

• Further analysis from Carbon Brief has found that without shifts towards renewable power generation and energy-efficiency, carbon emissions could have been double that of the 1990 statistics.

• The data found that transport was the largest emissions emitting sector with a 27% share of emissions.

• This comes on the same day the Government announced £6m funding for the installation of over 300 chargepoints for ultra-low emission taxis to be awarded to 17 local authorities across the UK.



Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, Chief Executive of the Renewable Energy Association commented:

“The data released today by the Government is a huge achievement for the UK and a testament to the effectiveness of how targeted government support and industrial innovation can work together to deliver a clear public good. Further analysis showing the shift towards renewable power generation and energy-efficiency being at the core of this reduction has served to validate the work of the industry and inspire us to continue to strive towards cheaper, greener and smarter energy.

“We’ve made strong progress in the power sector and it’s clear that transport needs to be maintained as a priority area, but we have seen major policy support emerge in 2018 that is encouraging the decarbonisation of transport. The worrying question in this data, however, is decarbonising heat in the absence of a clear plan. With the possibility of further changes to our electricity and gas networks needed to support the transition; the earlier the industry can have sight on the Governments’ vision for heat, the better.”

Daniel Brown, Policy Manager and EV lead at the REA commented:

“It’s encouraging to see just how much progress the UK have made in reducing emissions from 1990 levels with progress continuing to be made on a yearly basis. With over 30 million cars on the road, the majority of which are fuel powered, it is no surprise that the transport sector is the largest emissions emitter.

“However, the Government’s commitment to decarbonising transport has been seen through policy initiatives such as the Road to Zero and the Future of Mobility Grand Challenge which just today announced £6 million in funding to drive forward the ultra-low emission taxi industry. This combined with the increasing sophistication of charging infrastructure technology and the forecast cost parity of Electric Vehicles (EV's) in the 2020’s are all contributing to giving consumers the confidence to be able to purchase an EV as their next vehicle and reduce carbon emissions.”

