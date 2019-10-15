News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

Government propose simplified planning for energy storage projects Posted: 15 October, 2019. Written by REA News

BEIS have today published proposals that will simplify the installation of larger sca;e energy storage

Energy storage projects will now apply through local planning processes at all sizes

The REA campaigned for a change in threshold and welcome the news as Government recognition of the value of a flexible system



The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has this morning published proposals for energy storage technologies to be processed via the local planning process at all sizes, rather than proceeding via the National Planning Regime when above a certain size, as is the case with power projects at present. The National planning process has significant costs associated with it and can take 18-24 months, while the projects involved are typically relatively unobtrusive and established technologies.



The REA has campaigned to raise the threshold above the current 50MW level and are surprised and pleased by the proposals, although the details will need to be assessed via the consultation process and appropriate planning conditions applied.



The proposals apply for all energy storage technologies excluding Pumped Hydro Energy Storage projects, due to their significant size.

The consultation comes days after the REA and ElectraLink released, for the first time publicly, the extent of energy storage exports onto the distribution networks in GB.



Commenting on the proposals, Frank Gordon, Head of Policy at the REA said:



“In this consultation the Government are recognising the value that energy storage can bring to the electricity system and are making a major step towards a more flexible network in the future. We and the industry argued for an increase in the threshold for projects entering the national planning regime and these proposals go even a step farther, which is welcome.



“At present most energy storage project planning applications are sized at or around 49.9MW in England where the 50MW threshold is in place, but in Wales where the threshold is much higher, they vary in size usually at around 70MW. This shows the major impact the planning system threshold is having on projects.



“This proposal should significantly reduce the relevant pre-construction costs for larger energy storage projects, unlocking more flexibility in the system and leading to less hardware upgrades and back up capacity for the networks. A more flexible system with greater storage deployment will save consumers money – as much as £8 billion in the coming decades according to independent studies.”



