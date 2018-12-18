News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

Government’s Feed-in Tariff Export tariff decision damaging for renewable industry Posted: 18 December, 2018. Written by REA News

• REA responds to the Government’s consultation response on the closure of the Feed-in Tariff

• The response confirms the closure of the export tariff and the generation Tariff after the 31st March 2019 for new projects

• The Government will provide a 12-month grace period for “ROO-FIT scale” installations at the suggestion of the REA and has committed to look further at allowing equipment replacements following REA calls for this

Frank Gordon, Head of Policy at the Renewable Energy Association commented:

“The decision to completely remove the export tariff and the generation tariff, while not a surprise, creates a real hiatus in the market and the lack of a replacement route to market is worrying. The Government must work quickly to consult on, establish and implement a successor scheme to avoid significantly stalling the much needed deployment of decentralised renewables likely to happen after 31st March 2019, which will have the knock-on effect on jobs and continued investment. The minister herself is publically on record as stating that ‘renewable power should not be provided to the grid for free’ and this decision is seemingly at odds with that, making it even more important that it is backed up by suitable replacement proposals as soon as possible.

“The inclusion of the 12-month grace period for ROO-FIT (over 50 kWp) scale installations is a win for both the REA and the industry. This decision attests that the Government can be responsive to industry views and willing to co-operate.

“The REA looks forward to working with the Government on successor proposals and the future of ‘post-subsidy’ deployment.”

—ENDS—



Notes to editor

• The response to the Feed-in Tariff Scheme Consultation is available on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Webpage here: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/765647/FIT_Closure_Government_Response.pdf

• The REA’s response to the Feed-in Tariff Scheme can be found here: https://www.r-e-a.net/resources/pdf/329/180913_REA_FiTs_Closure_Response_FINAL.pdf

• It is important to note that this is the response to the consultation on closing the FiT scheme however and Not the Call for Evidence on Small scale support - so any future support will be looked at via that separate consultation.

• Claire Perry MP quote from 20 November 2018, House of Commons Energy questions.

• REA industry survey suggested possibly over 6,000 job losses without a suitable successor scheme: https://www.r-e-a.net/news/new-data-shows-significant-solar-job-losses-if-full-government-proposals-enacted

