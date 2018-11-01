Posted: 14 December, 2018. Written by REA News
Daniel Brown, Policy Manager at the REA and EV charging lead, commented:
“Smart charging will be critical if we are to create a smarter, more flexible energy system, for accelerating EV uptake, and for opening up new business models and services that can benefit consumers.
"If rolled out widely, smart charging can work hand-in-hand with greater renewable power deployment. The key now is to come up with a definition for ‘smart charging’, currently being discussed in the EV Energy Taskforce, which maximises competition and innovation.
“Consumer protection will be vital for the charging industry in 2019 and the REA and the Renewable Energy Consumer Code are currently looking at how to ensure quality installations and that the consumer experience of home charging is positive.
“The home and workplace charging grants are critical pieces of policy support enabling this transition, and we welcome the news that the home charging grant level will be maintained.”
The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.
The REA’s EV sector group is comprised of around 70 members delivering the critical infrastructure needed to deliver the transition to a zero emission car and van future. The REA additionally serves as secretariat to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Electric and Automated Vehicles.
