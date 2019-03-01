News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

Labour to fit 1.75 million homes with solar panels as UK solar sets a new generation record Posted: 16 May, 2019. Written by REA News

• Jeremy Corbyn and Rebecca Long Bailey outline Labour’s plans to reduce energy bills by installing solar panels on 1.75 million homes.

• This initiative is part of Labour’s Green Industrial Revolution and promises to reduce the energy bills of low-income households by an average of £117 a year.

• This comes just two days after UK solar generation broke records by providing 26% of the country’s total power output.

Dr Nina Skorupska, Chief Executive at the Renewable Energy Association commented:



“It is good to see positive ambitions set for renewables and with the urgency the task requires. Solar is one of the cheapest forms of energy. After years of damaging policies we would welcome the kick start to an industry that was thriving three years ago.

“We need to focus on how we can achieve our climate targets cost effectively, and how we can get there practically. Networks and the grid have a vital role to play in supporting a cheaper, greener and more flexible energy market, and whilst we would support more policy and regulatory direction from government on how to achieve this, the priority must be to accelerate the decarbonisation of our energy systems.”

• Labour’s document, Bringing Energy Home can be found here: https://www.labour.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Bringing-Energy-Home-2019.pdf



