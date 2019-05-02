News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

Net zero advice shows British bioenergy is ‘a necessity’ Posted: 2 May, 2019. Written by REA News

• Committee on Climate Change (CCC) says carbon capture is “a necessity not an option” and that CO2 infrastructure development should start as early as possible, prioritising regional clusters with large industrial emissions.

• CCC also recommends that a Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) project should be deployed at scale no later than 2030.

• In addition, UK forest cover should increase from 13% to 17% by 2050.

• Biomass UK supports the recommendations and argue that significant policy support should be implemented urgently in order to expedite BECCS infrastructure, including CCUS transport and storage.

Commenting on the report, Benedict McAleenan, Senior Adviser to Biomass UK said:

“It’s very good to see the CCC back upping the UK’s climate ambitions, showing it can be done cost-effectively.

“To hit the target, we’ll need to draw further on the UK’s largest source of renewable energy – bioenergy. The CCC has especially highlighted that bioenergy with carbon capture is a necessity, not an option. Fortunately Drax in North Yorkshire is already leading the way with the world’s first pilot of bioenergy with carbon capture.

“Sustainably sourced biomass is already providing up to 11% of UK electricity, second only to wind. However, in order to meet the energy needs of a net-zero UK, we need to get the policies right to support bioenergy into the long-term. Government now needs to provide clear, bankable and long-term support for UK biomass power and CCUS infrastructure.”

