Ofgem's proposal to remove grid charge benefits seriously undermines small-scale renewables Posted: 29 November, 2018. Written by REA News

• Ofgem publish their Targeted Charging Review ‘minded to’ proposals

• Proposals to remove more grid charge benefits for small embedded generation and imposing grid charges will make it more challenging to operate small-scale renewable assets

• The plans discriminate against those with existing small scale-renewable assets

• This is expected to disincentivise those planning to install small scale renewables, undermining UK decarbonisation targets

Yesterday Ofgem published their Targeted Charging Review consultation on removing the remaining grid charge benefits for small, embedded generation, and making such sites pay balancing charges.

This review is part of a wider package of reforms planned for the grid network, which, when taken together with this latest announcement will make it more challenging to build and operate smaller-scale renewable assets in the UK as the cost of ‘using the wires’ will increase. This update only serves to highlight the disconnect between the need to decarbonise through expansion of decentralised generation assets and the chipping away of support.

The impact on large businesses and manufacturers who have taken responsible steps to use renewables at their operations is very negative and sends a signal to others not to install these technologies' at businesses, despite all the benefits they provide for security of supply, backup power, decarbonisation and reducing air pollution.

This is compounded by the current proposals to end support for new small-scale renewables from next year, with the closing of the Feed-in Tariff scheme.

At this current moment in time, this is not yet a finalised decision and once made will not be implemented until 2021 or 2022. The final decision will correspond to the feedback provided from the consultation Targeted Charging Review: Minded to decision and draft impact assessment, which is due to close in February.

Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, Chief Executive of the Renewable Energy Association said:

“While our sector accepts the network must be paid for, these proposals would specifically hit homes and businesses which have installed on-site solar, wind, and other generation, as well as energy storage. This is clearly the exact opposite of what is needed to decarbonise and provide system flexibility.

“For the price of saving some consumers the equivalent of a cup of coffee (£2) a year, these proposals will make it tougher to build small scale renewables and punish homes and businesses that have taken the socially and environmentally responsible decision to install renewables such as solar. We look forward to further discussions with Ofgem during the consultation period."

• Targeted charging review: minded to decision and draft impact

• Assessment released yesterday can be found here: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/system/files/docs/2018/11/targeted_charging_review_minded_to_decision_and_draft_impact_assessment.pdf?utm_source=REA+Member+List+%E2%80%93+GDPR+compliant&utm

• The Targeted Charging Review: Minded to decision and draft impact assessment consultation can be found here: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/publications-and-updates/targeted-charging-review-minded-decision-and-draft-impact-assessment



