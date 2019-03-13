News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

Positive Commitments for the industry announced in Spring Statement Posted: 13 March, 2019. Written by REA News

• Chancellor makes Spring Statement in the House of Commons

• Renewable energy and clean tech sector reacts to Statement

In the Spring Statement the Chancellor announced:



• A Consultation later this year on increasing the proportion of green gas in the grid with the aim of reducing natural gas dependency in homes and businesses.

• A Call for Evidence on an Energy Efficiency Scheme for Small and Medium Sized Businesses exploring how the Government can support investment in energy efficiency measures.

• As part of the Industrial Strategy Grand Challenge the introduction of a Future Homes Standard by 2025 to see fossil fuel heating systems replaced with low carbon heating and energy efficiency measures.

• A Call for Evidence on Offsetting Transport Emissions which will give consumers the option to offset emissions from their journeys.

James Court Policy & External Affairs Director at the Renewable Energy Association commented:



“It is encouraging to see the Chancellor reaffirm the Government’s commitments to tackling climate change and delivering clean growth, and that this is compatible with growing the economy. The challenge of decarbonising our heating system has acted as a barrier to both meeting legally binding climate targets and further investment in renewables. While more certainty is needed for the current dedicated renewable heat scheme (the RHI), the introduction of a Future Homes Standard has the potential to help remove some of the uncertainty surrounding the path to decarbonising heat, ensuring a clear plan for clean and cost-effective heating.



“The REA welcomes the Government’s proposals to aid smaller businesses in reducing their energy and carbon emissions through investment in energy efficiency. With SMEs making up the majority of UK businesses, this has the potential to significantly decrease carbon emissions and replace support cut at last year’s Budget.



“Very welcome is the commitment to increase the proportion of green gas in the grid. The Chancellor was right to state that accelerating the decarbonisation of the gas grid is necessary if climate targets are to be met. Although no definite proposals were outlined, the acknowledgement of the need to green the gas network is a promising start as this offers a low-cost way of utilising existing infrastructure to decarbonise.”

• The Chancellor’s Written Ministerial Statement can be found here: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/785618/WMS_final_Commons.pdf

• The HM Treasury News Story on the Spring Statement can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/spring-statement-2019-what-you-need-to-know



About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)

The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.

For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net

