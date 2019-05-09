News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

Public support for renewables remains high as Britain goes a full week without coal Posted: 9 May, 2019. Written by REA News

• BEIS today published their quarterly Public Attitudes Tracker

• The report found that support for renewable technologies including solar and wave and tidal reached their highest levels since the survey began in 2012

• Support for the use of renewable energy remained high at 84%

• This report comes as it is announced that Britain went a full week without coal for the first time since 1882

Commenting on the review, Dr Nina Skorupska CBE FEI Chief Executive at the Renewable Energy Association said:



“Records for coal free hours are being broken on a regular basis and public support for renewables continues to rise. The only aspect not aligned with the mass deployment of renewables and the rapid decarbonisation of the UK is Government policy.

“In order to meet legally binding climate targets and adhere to the advice of their own independent advisers, the Government must prioritise the introduction of reliable, long-term and investible polices that will unlock a route to market for all renewables.”

Notes to editors



• Wave 29 of the BEIS Public Attitudes Tracker can be found here: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/800429/BEIS_Public_Attitudes_Tracker_-_Wave_29_-_key_findings.pdf

• The news comes one week after the Committee on Climate Change, the Government’s Independent adviser recommended that the UK reach net-zero Green House Has emissions by 2050: https://www.theccc.org.uk/publication/net-zero-the-uks-contribution-to-stopping-global-warming/

• The REA published a press release last week referring to HMRC’s plans to increase VAT rates for domestic installations form 5% to 20%: https://www.r-e-a.net/news/tax-rate-hike-for-domestic-solar-storage-and-biomass-boiler-markets-contested-by-industry

About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.



