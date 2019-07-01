News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

REA calls upon new Government to honour net zero commitments Posted: 23 July, 2019. Written by REA News

Commenting on the news that Boris Johnson will become the next Prime Minister, Dr Nina Skorupska CBE FEI Chief Executive at the REA commented

“Coming into this role, Boris Johnson has a lot of work ahead of him, from appointing the new cabinet to working towards Brexit, the next few months are set to be full steam ahead. However, in this time it is crucial that the UK’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 does not slip. In order to achieve our legally binding targets and rectify the policy gap highlighted in the Committee on Climate Change’s recent progress report; far-reaching, long-term policy must be at the core of the new Prime Minister’s agenda.

“The recent announcement of a number of consultations this week is another step towards achieving our targets and we urge the new administration to take this further by facilitating the introduction of E10 for transport fuels, the growth of interoperable public EV charging networks, future support for renewable heat, a flexible energy system and a route to market for the cheapest renewable power technologies that will allow for a green, cheap and flexible energy system.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with him and his new Cabinet to advance renewables and clean technologies and grow UK economy.”

• The full Progress in Reducing UK Emissions Report from the Committee on Climate Change can be found here:https://www.theccc.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/CCC-2019-Progress-in-reducing-UK-emissions.pdf



About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.



