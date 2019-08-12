REA comment on doubling of on-street residential EV charging fund

News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

Transport Secretary doubles the size of the On-street Residential Charging Fund by adding an extra £2.5m

Fund helps Local Authorities install charging infrastructure on-street

Commenting on the announcement, Daniel Brown, Policy Manager & EV Lead at the Renewable Energy Association (REA) said:



“On-street infrastructure plays a key role in the wider charging mix, along with those in homes, workplaces, retail sites and rapid chargers at motorway service areas.

“This is but one of several important announcements to come from Government in recent weeks, with others targeting the ‘smartness’ of private chargers, ensuring new dwellings with a parking space are equipped with a charger, and confirming a tax reduction for battery electric vehicles.

“As the number of electric cars and vans on the road is set to quickly increase as prices fall and availability expands, it is critical that infrastructure is in place now to support future drivers.

“We welcome Government’s continued support for the infrastructure build out.”



About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.

The REA’s EV sector group is comprised of around 75 companies manufacturing, financing, installing and operating the critical infrastructure needed to deliver the transition to a zero emission car and van future. The REA additionally serves as secretariat to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Electric and Automated Vehicles.

