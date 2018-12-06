News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

REA comment on the Government's Capacity Market Process Posted: 6 December, 2018.

• Earlier today the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy published a statement on the Capacity Market State Aid Process following the ECJ ruling last month.

• The Commission proposes issuing an Opening Decision to open the formal investigation in early 2019.

• Third parties will be able to submit comments on the decision.

• A T-1 top-up auction during summer 2019 will be held for delivery in winter 2019/20.

• National Grid is continuing to operate the Capacity Market scheme in the interim with the intention that capacity providers may be eligible for deferred payments

Frank Gordon, Head of Policy at the REA, commented:

“We welcome this clarification from Government, in particular National Grid’s commitment to continue to operate the scheme and the plans for a new ‘T-1’ auction in summer 2019 while discussions with the European Commission are on-going. We caution, however, that the summer date may be challenging given the processes to meet.

“We believe the Capacity Market to be a fundamentally flawed scheme, one that prejudices dirty diesel generation and fossil fuel plants over modern clean technologies whilst not addressing the value for money and decarbonisation objectives for the UK’s energy system. We agree that in principle though that the market should remain in place for existing projects in the immediate term.

“We are encouraged by the degree of clarity the Government has offered here today as the ECJ’s ruling has created significant uncertainty for the impacted developers and wider power system alike.”



