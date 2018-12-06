Posted: 6 December, 2018. Written by REA News
• Earlier today the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy published a statement on the Capacity Market State Aid Process following the ECJ ruling last month.
• The Commission proposes issuing an Opening Decision to open the formal investigation in early 2019.
• Third parties will be able to submit comments on the decision.
• A T-1 top-up auction during summer 2019 will be held for delivery in winter 2019/20.
• National Grid is continuing to operate the Capacity Market scheme in the interim with the intention that capacity providers may be eligible for deferred payments
Frank Gordon, Head of Policy at the REA, commented:
“We welcome this clarification from Government, in particular National Grid’s commitment to continue to operate the scheme and the plans for a new ‘T-1’ auction in summer 2019 while discussions with the European Commission are on-going. We caution, however, that the summer date may be challenging given the processes to meet.
“We believe the Capacity Market to be a fundamentally flawed scheme, one that prejudices dirty diesel generation and fossil fuel plants over modern clean technologies whilst not addressing the value for money and decarbonisation objectives for the UK’s energy system. We agree that in principle though that the market should remain in place for existing projects in the immediate term.
“We are encouraged by the degree of clarity the Government has offered here today as the ECJ’s ruling has created significant uncertainty for the impacted developers and wider power system alike.”
—ENDS—
For more information or to request an interview, please contact:
Hayley Allen
External Affairs Officer
+44 (0)20 7981 0862
hallen@r-e-a.net
Notes to editor
• Electricity Market Reform: Capacity Market update can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/electricity-market-reform-capacity-market?
About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)
The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.
For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net
Government announces that all government funded home chargepoints for electric vehicles will need to be ‘smart’ from July 2019 Government’s home charging grant will be maintained at £500 over 60,000 domestic chargepoints supported by the Electric Vehicle Ho...
• This morning, the Government published their response to the call for evidence on the Future Framework for Heat in Buildings carried out earlier this year...