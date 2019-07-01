News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

REA comments on CCC Progress Report Posted: 10 July, 2019. Written by REA News

Commenting on the report, Mark Sommerfeld Policy Manager at the REA said:

“Today’s CCC progress report must be the starting gun for Government to get on and deliver the UK’s legally binding ambitions to have net zero emissions by 2050. The report reflects the status of renewable and clean tech markets today, with a dearth of polices constraining the pipeline of power, heat and transport projects needed to deliver immediate carbon reductions.



What’s more this policy gap is currently expected to grow, support for renewable heat technologies - under the RHI - is set to come to an end in 2021, transport targets continue to lack sufficient ambition and some of the cheapest renewable power technologies lack a viable route to market. This current stasis puts supply chains and jobs at risk, while also slowing innovation which will be crucial to further decarbonisation in the future.



Government must now prioritise the CCC’s immediate recommendations in order to make meaningful progress towards our net-zero ambitions and avoid reversing the positive progress that has already been made in the UK.”

Notes to editors

• The full Progress in Reducing UK Emissions Report from the Committee on Climate Change can be found here: https://www.theccc.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/CCC-2019-Progress-in-reducing-UK-emissions.pdf

About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.



For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net