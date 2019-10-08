REA comments on HM Treasury tariff update

Posted: 8 October, 2019. Written by REA News
Commenting on the update, Dr Nina Skorupska Chief Executive at the REA said:
"The decision to retain tariffs is excellent news for the bioethanol industry which is already facing difficulties due to the delay in the introduction of E10.
“Exposing domestic manufacturers to additional competition though the removal of tariffs would have meant the closure of the remaining producer, the loss of around 100 direct jobs and huge damage to UK agriculture. In this time of uncertainty, it is encouraging to see HM Treasury take steps towards supporting the industry.”
—ENDS—
For more information or to request an interview, please contact:
Hayley Allen
External Affairs Officer
+44 (0)20 7981 0862
hallen@r-e-a.net
Notes to editors
• The full updates from HM Treasury can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/temporary-tariff-regime-updated
• For further information on the UK Bioethanol Industry and the importance of introducing E10, see https://www.britishbioethanol.co.uk/
• Continued operation of the Ensus facility is essential, as it provides a key market for surplus home-grown feed wheat and makes an important animal feed by-product. If this wasn’t available British farmers would need to purchase animal feed from less sustainable sources, such as soya-based feed from regions in South America
About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)
The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.
For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net
Earlier today BEIS released the latest Energy Trends statistics The release found that coal had reached a record low and that biofuel consumption had increased by 30% on 2018 Q2 figures Commenting on the statistics, Frank Gordon, Head of Policy at the REA said: &ldqu...
REA comments on leading charging solutions providers signing a letter of intent pledging to open their networks for drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK through a roaming partnership by the end of 2019 Commenting on the letter, Daniel Brown, Policy Manager and EV lead at the REA...