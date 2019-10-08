News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

REA comments on HM Treasury tariff update Posted: 8 October, 2019. Written by REA News

HM Treasury has today announced the updates to the temporary tariff regime if the UK leave the EU without a deal

HM Treasury has committed to adjusting tariffs on bioethanol to retain support for UK producers



Commenting on the update, Dr Nina Skorupska Chief Executive at the REA said:

"The decision to retain tariffs is excellent news for the bioethanol industry which is already facing difficulties due to the delay in the introduction of E10.

“Exposing domestic manufacturers to additional competition though the removal of tariffs would have meant the closure of the remaining producer, the loss of around 100 direct jobs and huge damage to UK agriculture. In this time of uncertainty, it is encouraging to see HM Treasury take steps towards supporting the industry.”

Notes to editors

• The full updates from HM Treasury can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/temporary-tariff-regime-updated

• For further information on the UK Bioethanol Industry and the importance of introducing E10, see https://www.britishbioethanol.co.uk/

• Continued operation of the Ensus facility is essential, as it provides a key market for surplus home-grown feed wheat and makes an important animal feed by-product. If this wasn’t available British farmers would need to purchase animal feed from less sustainable sources, such as soya-based feed from regions in South America

