REA comments on MP calling for UK’s largest public charge point operators to become ‘interoperable’

Posted: 16 October, 2019. Written by REA News

 

  • Public letter tweeted from Matt Western MP (Lab), Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Electric Vehicles
  • Letter calls on the UK’s largest public charge point operators to adopt interoperability
  • REA comments on letter

Commenting on the letter, Daniel Brown, Policy Manager and EV Lead at the REA said:

“The public EV charging industry presently has an opportunity to collaborate amongst itself and define how it wants to tackle the issue of interoperability. However, as this is a foundational issue for this sector it isn’t going to resolve itself on its own and without credible progress we risk Governmental and political intervention. It is excellent to hear of the agreements that have been signed between operators to date and we hope to see further industry-led progress in the coming months.”

—ENDS—

For more information or to request an interview, please contact:

Hayley Allen
External Affairs Officer
+44 (0)20 7981 0862
hallen@r-e-a.net

Notes to editors

About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)

The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.

The REA’s EV Group is comprised of around 75 companies involved in financing, installing, operating, manufacturing, and providing services to the UK’s EV charging infrastructure market. Details of the group’s members can be found here (search by ‘sector group’): https://www.r-e-a.net/membership/directory

For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net
                                                          

Renewable Energy Association
80 Strand, London WC2R 0DT