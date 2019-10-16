Posted: 16 October, 2019. Written by REA News
Commenting on the letter, Daniel Brown, Policy Manager and EV Lead at the REA said:
“The public EV charging industry presently has an opportunity to collaborate amongst itself and define how it wants to tackle the issue of interoperability. However, as this is a foundational issue for this sector it isn’t going to resolve itself on its own and without credible progress we risk Governmental and political intervention. It is excellent to hear of the agreements that have been signed between operators to date and we hope to see further industry-led progress in the coming months.”
