REA comments on MP calling for UK’s largest public charge point operators to become ‘interoperable’ Posted: 16 October, 2019. Written by REA News

Public letter tweeted from Matt Western MP (Lab), Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Electric Vehicles

Letter calls on the UK’s largest public charge point operators to adopt interoperability

REA comments on letter

Commenting on the letter, Daniel Brown, Policy Manager and EV Lead at the REA said:

“The public EV charging industry presently has an opportunity to collaborate amongst itself and define how it wants to tackle the issue of interoperability. However, as this is a foundational issue for this sector it isn’t going to resolve itself on its own and without credible progress we risk Governmental and political intervention. It is excellent to hear of the agreements that have been signed between operators to date and we hope to see further industry-led progress in the coming months.”

The full tweet from Matt Western MP, which includes the letter, can be found here: https://twitter.com/MattWestern_/status/1184427629937680385?s=20

The REA’s report on the interoperability of public charging infrastructure (February 2019) can be found here: http://www.r-e-a.net/upload/rea_interoperability_of_public_ev_charging_in_the_uk_-_report_-_27_feb_2019_-_f1.pdf

