REA Comments on National Grid ESO’s Future Energy Scenarios Posted: 11 July, 2019. Written by REA News

Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, Chief Executive of the Renewable Energy Association commented:

“Today the National Grid ESO, with their latest Future Energy Scenarios, has reemphasised the scale of the transformation needed to decarbonise our power, heating and transport sectors to meet our 2050 decarbonisation targets. The strongest decarbonisation scenarios highlight how growth in electrification of transport and heating needs to go hand in hand with energy efficiency improvements and be supported through the use of sustainable Bioenergy, especially when combined with carbon capture and storage.



The report comes less than 24 hours after the Committee on Climate Change issued their strongest warning yet that Government policies are severely lacking when it comes to delivering net zero emission by 2050. The upcoming Government Energy White Paper now needs to respond positively to both the CCC’s and National Grid ESO’s report, delivering immediate policies that accelerate the deployment of a complete range of renewable and cleantech solutions across the power, heat and transport sectors.”

