REA comments on the Future of Urban Mobility Strategy Posted: 19 March, 2019. Written by REA News

• This morning, the Department for Transport released their Future of Urban Mobility Strategy alongside a response to the Last Mile Call for Evidence

• The Government claims the new Strategy will aim to maximise the benefits from transport innovation in cities and towns

• The Strategy includes a £90m funding competition to support local leaders and industry in trialling new mobility services, modes and models and an ambitious regulatory review covering aspects such as data sharing

• The REA urges the Government to address the issues outlined in the Last Mile Delivery consultation and prioritise the interoperability of public EV charging as outlined in the REA’s The Interoperability of public EV charging networks in the UK report

James Court, Policy & External Affairs Director at the Renewable Energy Association commented:

“We welcome the increased Government commitment to the Electric Vehicle industry and recognition of the many benefits such vehicles provide, although we feel this could have gone further. We also welcome the innovation funding which will help transition to an exciting new transport model for the country.”

“The correctly identified issues in the Last Mile Delivery consultation response are vital to the future of the electrification of transport and must start to be addressed by Government now. Changes to grid usage charges and other reforms currently threaten this. One key priority for the industry is the interoperability of public EV charging infrastructure, to help consumers navigate the sometimes complex world of EV charging, i.e. how to go from A to B in an EV without needing dozens of apps and charging subscriptions - something we highlighted in a report on this subject last month.”

