News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

REA comments on the introduction of the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) Posted: 8 April, 2019. Written by REA News

On the 8th April the Ultra-Low Emission Zone will come into force in Greater London

REA comments

Commenting, Daniel Brown Policy Manager at the Renewable Energy Association said:



“This is a milestone policy in the UK and demonstrates real commitment to delivering clean air. This sends a clear message to the UK and global car manufacturers that electric vehicles are here to stay and need to be built in volume, particularly as other cities follow suit. The EV charging industry will be busy for the next two years deploying charging infrastructure ahead of October 2021 when the London ULEZ expands.

“We welcome the complementary initiatives to the introduction of the ULEZ to ensure costs are kept low for consumers – including public transport fare freezing and a scrappage scheme.”

—ENDS—



For more information or to request an interview, please contact:



Hayley Allen

External Affairs Officer

+44 (0)20 7981 0862

hallen@r-e-a.net



Notes to editors

For more information on the Ultra-Low Emission Zone including boundaries and daily charges: https://tfl.gov.uk/modes/driving/ultra-low-emission-zone/ulez-where-and-when

A number of cities including Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle and Manchester have announced plans to introduce an ULEZ from 2020. For further details: https://www.buyacar.co.uk/cars/economical-cars/523/clean-air-zone-charges-where-are-britains-low-emission-zones#warrington



About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.



The REA’s EV sector group is comprised of around 70 members delivering the critical infrastructure needed to deliver the transition to a zero emission car and van future. The REA additionally serves as secretariat to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Electric and Automated Vehicles.

For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net

