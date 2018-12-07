News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

REA comments on the worrying lack of bioenergy in the Government’s response to the future framework Posted: 7 December, 2018. Written by REA News

• This morning, the Government published their response to the call for evidence on the Future Framework for Heat in Buildings carried out earlier this year.

• The response highlights the Government’s dependence on electrification which, while positive, will not provide a complete solution and does not take into account a number of recent reports labelling Bioenergy as a fundamental to decarbonisation

Government this morning published their response to the Call for Evidence for a future framework for heat in buildings. Their conclusions focus on the transition from the use of fossil fuels in off-gas grid properties to cleaner alternatives, with preference for greater electrification of heat.

Commenting on the Government response, Mark Sommerfeld, Policy Manager for the Renewable Energy Association Said:

“The wide responses to the Call for Evidence demonstrate that there is no silver bullet to decarbonising heat in off-gas grid properties. The requirements of different buildings, dependent on differing heat loads, mean that the future heat framework must look to utilise the complete range of technologies and innovations available. The Government’s response today indicates a worrying dependence on an electrification solution which, while positive, will not provide a complete solution. Lessons from across Europe highlight that the majority of renewable heat generated today is provided by bioenergy, a factor that cannot be ignored in the UK.

“The Government’s next steps to consult on standards, building regulations and skills are all welcome. However, it is disappointing that they have not used this opportunity to go further. Current support for the decarbonisation of heat comes to an end in March 2021 and firm new policies are needed urgently to address the impending policy gap if we are to keep in line with our heat decarbonisation targets.

“With a targeted phasing out of high-carbon fossil fuel heating, the REA call for the introduction of an oil boiler scrappage scheme, tax breaks, carbon taxation and variable stamp duty to urgently incentivise demand for low-carbon heating and help the market reduce costs. 2019 will be a crucial year for getting these in place, otherwise, we risk greatly undermining and reversing the initial achievements the UK has made in decarbonising heat to date.”

Some of the Renewable Energy Association’s main proposals include:

• Government regulation and intervention is essential to decarbonise heating in the off-gas-grid market, phasing out high-carbon heating

• The REA & WHA supports a phase-out of high-carbon fossil fuel heating, such as oil boilers, LPG, coal, by 2025

• Biomass boilers, heat pumps, solar thermal, biogas, geothermal, and in part bioliquids & bioLPG, will be the main technology choices for reducing heating emissions from off gas grid households

• Supporting training, standards and skills development of off-gas-grid installer is essential to transition to low-carbon heating

• The REA & WHA also calls for an implementation of carbon taxation, tax breaks, Oil Boiler scrappage scheme, and variable stamp duty and council tax for the domestic market

• For the non-domestic market, an amending Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme, Enhanced Capital Allowances, and Enterprise Investment Schemes would help the transition

