REA reacts to the Queen’s speech Posted: 14 October, 2019. Written by REA News

• Earlier today the Queen delivered her speech outlining the Government’s plans over the next parliamentary session

• The speech outlined 26 bills

• Included in this were: Agriculture Bill, Trade Bill and Environment Bill

• The greatly anticipated Energy White Paper due to be published in Summer 2019 was not mentioned in the Queen’s speech

Dr Nina Skorupska Chief Executive at the REA commented:

“It is encouraging to hear that both the Agriculture and Trade Bills will be reinstated in the next parliamentary session. Even more encouraging is the confirmation that legislation will be laid for the Environmental Bill which will unlock the UK’s ability to implement the resources and waste strategy whilst holding the government to account on green governance.

“Although the plans to outline a National Infrastructure Strategy are welcomed, we were disappointed that there was no mention of the Energy White Paper. Already overdue following government commitments to publish in summer 2019, additional delays are impacting the UK, and the renewable and clean technology industry in particular, from planning for the future. This makes is difficult to instil confidence in potential investors and progress towards our net zero targets in a unified and constructive manner.

“We urge the Government to deliver much needed clarification by publishing the Energy White Paper as soon as possible.”

• REA’s reaction to the Agriculture and Trade Bills being dropped due to prorogation can be found here: https://www.r-e-a.net/news/prorogation-sees-trade-and-environmentally-friendly-bills-dropped-amid-extinction-rebellion-protests

