News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

REA responds to the Government's positive ambitions for the future of the Bioeconomy Posted: 5 December, 2018. Written by REA News

• Earlier today the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy published the Bioeconomy Strategy: 2018 to 2030

• The strategy endorsed the use of bio-resources as fundamental to the UK’s decarbonisation and economic growth goals



Mark Sommerfeld, Policy Manager at the Renewable Energy Association said:

“The Bioeconomy Strategy makes clear that utilising our bio-resources efficiently and sustainably is central to both decarbonisation and a vibrant future economy. One that delivers regional growth, greater productivity and thousands of jobs based around innovative technologies, many of which are being delivered today by the bioenergy sector.

“Central to this is utilising the UK’s supply of bioenergy feedstocks to deliver a complete range of renewable energy products that will decarbonise the UK’s heat, power and transport requirements.

“Government must now act on these ambitions. Today’s strategy highlights the need for effective policies to make better use of our food waste, our residual waste streams and other sources of sustainable biomass to create a complete range of renewable energy products.”

—ENDS—



For more information or to request an interview, please contact:



Hayley Allen

External Affairs Officer

+44 (0)20 7981 0862

hallen@r-e-a.net

Notes to editor

• The Bioeconomy Strategy 2018 to 2030 can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/bioeconomy-strategy-2018-to-2030



About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.



For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net



