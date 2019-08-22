News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

REA responds to the Science and Technology Committee’s report on Clean Growth Posted: 22 August, 2019. Written by REA News

Earlier today the Science and Technology Committee released their report Clean Growth: Technologies for meeting the UK’s emissions reductions targets

The REA’s CEO Nina Skorupska submitted written and oral evidence to the session earlier this year



Commenting on the report, Dr Nina Skorupska, Chief Executive at the REA said:

“The report highlights a number of key areas for the Government to address and following on from our written and oral evidence submissions; I am delighted to see the REA’s voice being represented within the recommendations.

“Amongst a number of valuable recommendations, the report accurately highlights the need to focus on the hard to decarbonise areas of heat and transport. With the RHI ending in 2021 and no alternative route to market in place, we wholeheartedly support the view that decarbonising heat should be a top priority for the Government.

“As well as this, emphases on ramping up the switch to electric vehicles through incentives and a review of the Smart Export Guarantee after a year of operation are policies that will benefit not only the industry but the wider public. We also recommend the introduction of E10 to further tackle the concerning levels of vehicle emissions highlighted in the report.

“We urge the new Government to follow through on their promise to continue Net Zero preparation and adhere to the advice of the report as a minimum.”

• The full report Clean Growth: Technologies for meeting the UK’s emissions reductions targets can be found here: https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/cm201719/cmselect/cmsctech/1454/145402.htm

• The REA’s submission of written evidence can be found here: http://data.parliament.uk/writtenevidence/committeeevidence.svc/evidencedocument/science-and-technology-committee/technologies-for-meeting-clean-growth-emissions-reduction-targets/written/92042.html

• The REA’s submission of oral evidence can be found here: http://data.parliament.uk/writtenevidence/committeeevidence.svc/evidencedocument/science-and-technology-committee/technologies-for-meeting-clean-growth-emissions-reduction-targets/oral/99491.html

