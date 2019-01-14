News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

REA response to Clean Air Strategy Posted: 14 January, 2019. Written by REA News

• Government have today released the Clean Air Strategy

• This follows on from a draft proposal and consultation in May 2018

• Whilst the REA welcome the ambitions of the Clean Air Strategy, we urge the Government to commit to strong sector specific policies and take into account contemporary evidence on the role of bioenergy in meeting carbon targets

• The REA urge the Government to focus on alternative courses of action to improve urban air quality through the uptake of electric vehicles and renewable transport fuels.

James Court Policy & External Affairs Director at the Renewable Energy Association commented:

“The Government’s Clean Air Strategy includes welcome ambitions to bring the UK’s air quality in line with WHO limits. To take this plan forward, Government must now deliver strong sector specific policies that support technologies to address these concerns, while also properly enforcing existing controls such as Clean Air Zones and existing legislation.

“Critically, future policies must be based on up-to-date evidence that recognises the role bioenergy has to play in both improving air quality and, at the same time, meeting our carbon reduction targets. For this reason, it remains concerning that Government continue to target biomass heating systems, while urban air quality problems can be best minimised by focusing on encouraging vehicles powered by electricity or renewable fuels. Similarly, much greater detail will now be required on the proposals to ensure ammonia emissions are minimised when storing and spreading digestates, ensuring this is correctly implemented and in a proportionate manner to support a growing anaerobic digestion and organics recycling sector.

“From a renewable power perspective, proposals to remove future biomass power sites from future renewable power auctions seemingly ignore the strenuous, tightly controlled and audited emission standards already in place, which also continue to be strengthened.”



—ENDS—



For more information or to request an interview, please contact:



Hayley Allen

External Affairs Officer

44 (0)20 7981 0857

hallen@r-e-a.net



Notes to editors



• The Clean Air Strategy 2019 can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/clean-air-strategy-2019/clean-air-strategy-2019-executive-summary

• The Clean Air Strategy draft in May 2018 can be found here: https://consult.defra.gov.uk/environmental-quality/clean-air-strategy-consultation/

• The REA and WHA’s response to the Clean Air Strategy Consultation can be found here: https://www.r-e-a.net/resources/pdf/325/180814_Clean_Air_Strategy_-_Final.pdf

• The REA’s analysis on the draft Clean Air Strategy can be found here: https://mailchi.mp/r-e-a/clean-air-strategy-consultation-2018

• The REA’s Press Release on the Clean Air Strategy draft can be found here: https://www.r-e-a.net/news/renewables-industry-response-to-clean-air-strategy



About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.

For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net

