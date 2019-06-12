News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

REA welcomes decision to legislate for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 Posted: 12 June, 2019. Written by REA News

UK Government has confirmed that they will be adopting the Committee on Climate Change’s recommendation for net-zero greenhouse gases by 2050

Secondary legislation to be introduced shortly

Dr Nina Skorupska CBE FEI, Chief Executive of the Renewable Energy Association (REA) commented:

“Being the first G7 nation to adopt net zero greenhouse gases emissions target by 2050 is a historic step not only for our industry but for the UK as a whole. This decision demonstrates that Government is listening to both the scientific evidence regarding climate change and to the tens of thousands of school children and members of the public who have taken to the streets in recent months.

“In their net-zero recommendations, the Committee on Climate Change rightly identified that the variety and sophistication of renewable technologies needed to reach net-zero already exist. What is needed now is clear and consistent policy that will allow for a route to market for renewable and clean technologies that will attract investors.

“From battery storage to biogas, our industry is ready to work with Government so that this transition benefits households and businesses across the country.”

