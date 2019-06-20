News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

REA welcomes Energy Networks Association’s six steps for delivering flexibility services report Posted: 20 June, 2019. Written by REA News

Today the Energy Networks Association (ENA) published their report: Building a more efficient, smarter, cleaner energy system: Our six steps for delivering flexibility services

Commenting on the announcement, Frank Gordon Head of Policy at the REA said:

“The ENA’s flexibility commitment demonstrates clear and positive actions towards net zero. Flexibility markets are essential if homes, businesses and communities are to play a role in the cheaper, cleaner electricity system of the future.

“Clarity will be key in the transition to Net Zero and the ENA’s six step plan clearly identifies how network operators will run flexibility markets in the future to support the growth of the UK energy storage market. A future UK electricity system with high energy storage deployment will reduce the need to produce ‘peak’ demand from fossil fuels, accelerate decarbonisation by increasing further the efficiency of wind and solar generation, and will reduce the need for costly grid reinforcement.

“We look forward to working with industry and the ENA to support this energy system transition, and encourage DNOs, Transmission Owners and National Grid ESO to build on this plan with more detailed strategies, and urgent action to enact this.”

.

—ENDS—



For more information or to request an interview, please contact:



Hayley Allen

External Affairs Officer

+44 (0)20 7981 0862

hallen@r-e-a.net



Notes to editors

• The full report the ENA can be found here: http://www.energynetworks.org/assets/files/ENA%20Flexibility%20Commitment%20Our%20Six%20Steps%20for%20Delivering%20Flexibility%20Services.pdf

About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.



For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net

