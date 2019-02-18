News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

REA Welcomes Government’s proposals to reform waste system Posted: 18 February, 2019. Written by REA News

Earlier today the Government announced their plans to overhaul the waste system through a series of consultations

The four consultations focus on reforming the UK packaging producer responsibility system, consistency in Household and Business Recycling Collections in England, introducing a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and introducing a tax on plastic packaging which does not meet a minimum threshold of at least 30% recycled content.

This comes exactly two months after the Resource and Waste Strategy was published promising to introduce mandatory food waste collections by 2023



Jeremy Jacobs, Technical Director of the Renewable Energy Association, said:

“The Government’s decision to overhaul the waste system through a series of consultations is a huge step for the industry and one which the REA wholeheartedly support. Tackling the various issues across different stages of the recycling process will create a more seamless system, strengthen the move towards a more circular economy and maximise our existing resources.

“These proposals along with pre-existing schemes such as those announced in the Resources and Waste Strategy published last year, exemplify the type of comprehensive thinking and initiative needed to support the UK’s ambitions of being a world leader in mitigating the impacts of climate change. In order to capitalise on the benefits these proposals would bring, the Government must ensure they work with industry to implement efficient changes to existing infrastructure”



—ENDS—



For more information or to request an interview, please contact:



Hayley Allen

External Affairs Officer

+44 (0)20 7981 0862

hallen@r-e-a.net

Notes to editor

• The Government’s official Press Release on their plans to overhaul the waste system can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-sets-out-plans-to-overhaul-waste-system

• The consultation on reforming the UK packaging producer responsibility system can be found here: https://consult.defra.gov.uk/environmental-quality/consultation-on-reforming-the-uk-packaging-produce/

• The consultation on consistency in Household and Business Recycling Collections in England can be found here: https://consult.defra.gov.uk/environmental-quality/consultation-on-consistency-in-household-and-busin/

• The consultation on introducing a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland can be found here: https://consult.defra.gov.uk/environment/introducing-a-deposit-return-scheme/

• The consultation on plastic packaging tax can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/plastic-packaging-tax

• The Waste and Resource Strategy is available on the Department Environment and rural Affairs Webpage here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/resources-and-waste-strategy-for-england



About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.



For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net

