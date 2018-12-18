News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

REA welcomes Mayor of London’s £23 million scrappage scheme for most polluting vans Posted: 18 December, 2018. Written by REA News

• Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has pledged £23 million towards a scrappage scheme to rid London of the most polluting vans ahead of the long awaited Clean Air Strategy.

• The scheme will initially be aimed at helping micro-businesses switch to cleaner vehicles.

• The scheme will be in place before the introduction of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) on the 8th April 2019.

• Sadiq Khan has called upon Michael Gove and the Government to match his £23 million to help low-income Londoners scrap older cars. These funds could come from the £245 million National Clean Air Fund or the Highways England’s £75 million air quality fund.

• As well as this announcement, the Mayor of Greater Manchester has announced that they will aim to become “carbon-neutral” by 2025 following a Green Summit on March 25, 2019.

Frank Gordon, Head of Policy at the Renewable Energy Association commented:

“The REA is pleased that the Mayor of London has recognised that action must be taken now to counter the grave risk of air pollution and comply with legally binding clean air and climate targets. The introduction of the £23 million scrappage scheme is a huge step in the right direction and signifies the Mayor’s commitment to tackling lethal air in the city. EV’s for example can tackle these problems while creating new jobs.

“In anticipation of the Clean Air Strategy, the REA urges the Government to seriously consider Sadiq Khan’s call to action and help low-income Londoner’s and those across the UK switch to cleaner cars.

“Support mechanisms such as this ensure that Government’s own targets such as those for electric car sales by 2030, become a reality, allowing the UK to benefit from cheaper, greener and smarter energy.”

Daniel Brown, Policy Manager at the Renewable Energy Association commented:



“This leadership is welcome and we now look to other stakeholders, including auto manufacturers, to make sure that there are enough electric vehicles available so that the diesels being taken off the road are replaced by zero-carbon alternatives.

“The UK's renewable energy and EV charging industries are collaborating with City Hall to support this transition in transportation. We look forward to seeing the output of the EV Infrastructure Taskforce set up by the Mayor, which we hope will address key issues around access to the power grid and to land in the Capital for charging infrastructure.”

About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.



For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net

