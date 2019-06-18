News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

REA welcomes the news that the UK will likely be hosting COP26 Posted: 18 June, 2019. Written by REA News

The Government has today announced that the UK and Italy have issued a joint proposal for the Presidency of the UN's 26th climate change conference

If successful the UK would be hosting the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP) event in the UK with Italy hosting the pre-COP event

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Nina Skorupska CBE FEI Chief Executive of the REA said:

“We are delighted at the news that COP26 will likely be held in the UK in partnership with Italy. Over the past year alone, the UK has set themselves apart as pioneers in addressing the climate emergency. From record breaking levels of public support and coal-free weeks to being the first G7 state to adopt a Net Zero by 2050 target, the UK has proven itself to be a deserving host.

“As industry, business and society stand united and ready to grasp the opportunities the transition to Net Zero holds with both hands, we hope that hosting COP26 will inspire the Government to further bolster their efforts on mitigating climate change and lead the global shift to clean growth.

“Congratulations to the Government and all those who were involved in working towards this all important event”

.

—ENDS—



For more information or to request an interview, please contact:



Hayley Allen

External Affairs Officer

+44 (0)20 7981 0862

hallen@r-e-a.net



Notes to editors

• The full announcement from the Government can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-cop26-presidency-bid-in-partnership-with-italy?utm_source=e96d2d67-69e3-4bc3-8618-df73a85e2d88&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_content=immediate

About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.



For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net

