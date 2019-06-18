REA welcomes the news that the UK will likely be hosting COP26

Posted: 18 June, 2019. Written by REA News
Commenting on the announcement, Dr Nina Skorupska CBE FEI Chief Executive of the REA said:
“We are delighted at the news that COP26 will likely be held in the UK in partnership with Italy. Over the past year alone, the UK has set themselves apart as pioneers in addressing the climate emergency. From record breaking levels of public support and coal-free weeks to being the first G7 state to adopt a Net Zero by 2050 target, the UK has proven itself to be a deserving host.
“As industry, business and society stand united and ready to grasp the opportunities the transition to Net Zero holds with both hands, we hope that hosting COP26 will inspire the Government to further bolster their efforts on mitigating climate change and lead the global shift to clean growth.
“Congratulations to the Government and all those who were involved in working towards this all important event”
