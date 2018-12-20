Renewables end the year on a high by breaking electricity generation record for the second

News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

Posted: 20 December, 2018.

• Government data shows record renewable electricity generation in Q3 2018 at 33.1%

• This is the second consecutive record broken with renewable electricity generation exceeding the 31.7% record achieved in Q2

• The Energy Trends publication highlights that 38 MW of capacity eligible for the Feed in Tariff scheme was installed signalling a plateauing of installationsin the run up to the closure of the Feed-in Tariff on 31st March 2019.

Government data, released today in the quarterly publication ‘Energy Trends’, revealed that renewables share of electricity generation hit record levels of 33.1%, surpassing the Q2 record of 31.7% and increasing 3.1 percentage points from 2017 Q3.



As well as this announcement, the report included further positive figures for the industry with bioenergy generation rising by 15% as a result of plant biomass capacity and liquid biofuels consumption increasing by 45% of 2017 Q3 figures.

The continuation of minimal growth in Feed-in Tariff installations witnessed since the cut to Feed-in Tariffs in 2017 highlights the effects the schemes imminent closure is having on the industry. With no clear route to market for these technologies, this trend is expected to continue in the long term after the closure of the Feed-in Tariff on the 31st March 2019.

Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, Chief Executive of the Renewable Energy Association said:



“This is fantastic news for the industry and a wonderful way to end the year. Breaking the record for renewables share of electricity twice in one year is testament to the Minister’s words that the trilemma is over and cheap power is now green power.

“Although the discouraging lower level of Feed-in Tariff installations is a telling sign of what is to come after the 31st March 2019, we urge the Government to work with industry to introduce an alternative mechanism and unlock a route to market as soon as possible. We need to ensure that cheap, green and technologically exciting energy and the jobs that accompany it are accessible to everyone across the UK.

“Moving forward, the REA is excited for what further records will be achieved in 2019 and look forward to working with the Government to facilitate the future of renewables.”



