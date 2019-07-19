News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

Matt Western MP elected as new chair of the APPG on Electric Vehicles Posted: 19 July, 2019. Written by REA News

Matt Western MP has been elected as the new Chair for the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Electric Vehicles

Matt Western brings over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry to the role

REA CEO thanks former Chair Rebecca Pow MP for her work with the APPG



Matt Western MP has been elected as the new Chair of the APPG on Electric Vehicles (EVs) following an election held on Monday 15th July. Former Chair Rebecca Pow MP announced that she would be stepping down from the position last month following her new role as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.



Mr Western brings over 25 years of first-hand experience in the automotive industry to the role along with a roster of high profile car manufacturers in his constituency including Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin; both of which have been making waves in the EV industry recently with Jaguar Land Rover receiving a £500 million loan from the Government to develop EVs and Aston Martin producing an EV for the next James Bond film. Having only been elected in 2017 Mr Western has already made a big impact in Parliament sitting on two select committees and acting as an Officer for six additional APPGs.



Mr Western is a strong advocate for renewable energy and clean technology both inside Parliament and out frequently championing renewables in the chamber and carrying out his own ‘net zero home’ project in his spare time. Mr Western believes that EVs are vital in achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and improving air quality and is looking forward to being at the forefront of shaping the industry and UK policy in this new role. Just this week has seen major announcements on EV policy in the UK as the sector develops rapidly.



The APPG will continue to address our three key areas of focus for the upcoming year:



• Future battery and electric vehicle manufacturing, spanning both vehicle availability to consumers, prices, and future UK manufacturing capabilities

• ‘Smart charging’ and other secondary legislation stemming from 2018’s Automated and Electric Vehicles Act, which is expected following the publication of the final report from the joint DfT, OLEV, and BEIS-supported EV Energy Taskforce.

• Interoperability of public charging networks, and other public charging-related issues



Rebecca Pow MP, former Chair of the APPG on Electric Vehicles commented:



“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as Chair of the APPG getting to grips with one of the greatest industrial evolutions of our age. Chairing the group over the past few months has highlighted just how important it is as a forum for discussion between industry and parliamentarians.



“The signing of net zero emissions by 2050 ushers in a new period for both the industry and the APPG and Matt Western is well placed to guide the group through this exciting phase.”



Matt Western MP, Chair of the APPG on Electric Vehicles commented:



“Chairing the APPG gives me the opportunity to sink my teeth into two areas I’m really passionate about: renewable energy and the automotive industry. The last few years have been extraordinary for the sector and EVs are not just our future but our present. Having worked in the industry for over 25 years and representing some of the UK’s leading car manufacturers in my constituency, I am confident that I will be able steer the APPG to the forefront of UK EV policy.



“I thank Rebecca Pow for the marvellous job she has done in growing the APPG and shaping the group’s agenda.”



Dr Nina Skorupska CBE FEI, Chief Executive of the Renewable Energy Association who are Secretariat to the APPG commented:



“I am delighted that Matt Western MP has been elected as the new Chair of the APPG. His experience and passion for both the environment and the automotive sector is exactly what is needed to drive the APPG forward, in combination with the REA as Secretariat.



“I would like to thank Rebecca Pow MP for all the work she put into the APPG. Ms Pow brought a lot of charisma to the role which has helped to grow both the membership of the group and the profile of our events. I wish her the best of luck in the future and I am sure she will continue to champion renewables, clean technologies and the work of the APPG on Electric Vehicles in her new Ministerial post.”





—ENDS—



For more information or to request an interview, please contact:



Hayley Allen

External Affairs Officer

+44 (0)20 7981 0862

hallen@r-e-a.net



Notes to editor

• The Secretariat to the APPG is provided by the REA.

• The full list of Officers and Members of the APPG on Electric Vehicles along with documentation of our events can be found here: https://www.r-e-a.net/member/appg-on-electric-and-automated-vehicles

• The Extraordinary General Meeting took place on the 15th July. The Groups Annual General Meeting took place on the 4th March 2019. Email the REA for minutes.



About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The REA provides the Secretariat to the APPG on Electric Vehicles and is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.