News & Blog

NEWS — Oct 22, 2019
Net Zero, Negative Emissions and CfDs
Negative emissions (sometimes also referred to as Greenhouse Gas Removals or GGRs) are achieved when we remove carbon dioxide from the earth’s atmosphere.
NEWS — Oct 22, 2019
Consultation on changes to Standard Rules Permits
The Environment Agency have released their consultation on the revision of the standard rules sets for biowaste treatment. The consultation runs until 13th January 2020.
NEWS — Oct 17, 2019
BBC reports PM to Chair Cabinet Climate Change Committee
BBC reports that the Prime Minister is to Chair a newly-formed Cabinet Committee on Climate Change. Committee first mooted by Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom to the BEIS Committee on 15 October.
NEWS — Oct 16, 2019
REA comments on MP calling for UK’s largest public charge point operators to become ‘interoperable’
Public letter tweeted from Matt Western MP (Lab), Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Electric VehiclesLetter calls on the UK’s largest public charge point operators to adopt interoperabilityREA comments on letter.
NEWS — Oct 15, 2019
Government hint at the creation of a cabinet sub-committee on climate change in response to CCC
Earlier this afternoon Andrea Leadsom MP stated that the Government could ‘potentially’ introduce a new cabinet sub-committee on climate change in the Government’s response to the CCC’s annual progress report.
NEWS — Oct 15, 2019
Government propose simplified planning for energy storage projects
The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has this morning published proposals for energy storage technologies to be processed via the local planning process at all sizes, rather than proceeding via the National Planning Regime when above a certain size, as is the case with power projects at present.
NEWS — Oct 11, 2019
Battery, solar exports skyrocket from 2012-2018
The REA and ElectraLink have found that battery storage exports to GB distribution networks rose to nearly 49GWh in 2018, up from 50MWh in 2014.
NEWS — Oct 09, 2019
Prorogation sees Trade and environmentally friendly bills dropped amid Extinction Rebellion protests
On Tuesday evening Parliament was prorogued seeing a number of bills dropped including the Agriculture, Trade and Non-Domestic Ratings Bills.
NEWS — Oct 08, 2019
REA comments on HM Treasury tariff update
REA comments on HM Treasury tariff update.
NEWS — Sep 26, 2019
REA comments on latest Energy Trends
Earlier today BEIS released the latest Energy Trends statisticsThe release found that coal had reached a record low and that biofuel consumption had increased by 30% on 2018 Q2 figures.
NEWS — Sep 25, 2019
REA comments on interoperability update
REA comments on leading charging solutions providers signing a letter of intent pledging to open their networks for drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK through a roaming partnership by the end of 2019
NEWS — Sep 20, 2019
REA comments on CfD auction results
The CfD announcement is a landmark moment for the industry, seeing offshore and remote island wind offering clean energy below the projected wholesale cost of electricity, a great achievement.
NEWS — Sep 19, 2019
Delivering on the people’s priorities
Brexit or no Brexit, we’re running out of time to tackle climate change, argues the REA’s Nina Skorupska.
NEWS — Sep 04, 2019
Ministers must commit to 16% bioenergy to safeguard UK energy security
A new report from the UK’s leading renewable energy and clean technology trade association is urging Ministers to commit to 16% of primary energy supply coming from bioenergy by 2032 or risk jeopardising the UK’s energy security.
NEWS — Sep 01, 2019
EA feedback responses from industry on biowaste permits
The EA has provided a summary of the responses that they received from industry concerning a review of permit conditions to improve environmental outcomes.
NEWS — Aug 22, 2019
REA responds to the Science and Technology Committee’s report on Clean Growth
Earlier today the Science and Technology Committee released their report Clean Growth: Technologies for meeting the UK’s emissions reductions targetsThe REA’s CEO Nina Skorupska submitted written and oral evidence to the session earlier this year.
NEWS — Aug 20, 2019
Regulation Island: Will electric car charging thrive after OLEV intervention?
Pushed out just days before Boris Johnson’s great reshuffle, the UK’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) delivered two consultations, two calls for evidence, and a major market announcement – all of which effectively amount to transforming the largely unregulated charging infrastructure sector into a regulated one.
NEWS — Aug 13, 2019
EA to review all 13 Quality Protocols
Quality Protocols (QPs) are end of waste frameworks, recognised by the Environment Agency and used by industry on a voluntary basis to identify the point at which waste, having been fully recovered, may be regarded as a non-waste product. This means the waste derived material can be used in specified markets without the need for waste regulation controls.