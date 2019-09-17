News & Blog



(569 results)

The 2028 Tipping Point: When Clean Power Becomes Britain’s Economic Advantage

BLOG - Aug 14, 2026

The 2028 Tipping Point: When Clean Power Becomes Britain’s Economic Advantage

Fossil shortcuts, long-term risks and building real energy security

BLOG - Aug 11, 2026

Fossil shortcuts, long-term risks and building real energy security

VAT off electricity bills, but the economy needs more

BLOG - Jul 29, 2026

VAT off electricity bills, but the economy needs more

REA sets out early actions for the Prime Minister’s first 100 days

NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Jul 20, 2026

REA sets out early actions for the Prime Minister’s first 100 days

The REA signs joint trade association letter to next Prime Minister and Government.

NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Jul 16, 2026

The REA signs joint trade association letter to next Prime Minister and Government.

REA at London Climate Action Week 2026

NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Jul 1, 2026

REA at London Climate Action Week 2026

BioRevolution Coalition Campaign

NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Jul 1, 2026

BioRevolution Coalition Campaign

New REA report: Flexible data centres are the grid’s new best friend

NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Jun 30, 2026

New REA report: Flexible data centres are the grid’s new best friend

REA Announces Winners of the British Renewable Energy Awards 2026

NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Jun 11, 2026

REA Announces Winners of the British Renewable Energy Awards 2026

Watt Communities Want: Six Insights into UK Public Opinion on Energy

NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Jun 11, 2026

Watt Communities Want: Six Insights into UK Public Opinion on Energy

The REA joins over 50 businesses urging for publication of the Circular Economy Growth Plan

NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - May 14, 2026

The REA joins over 50 businesses urging for publication of the Circular Economy Growth Plan

Finalists announced for the REA’s British Renewable Energy Awards 2026

NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - May 11, 2026

Finalists announced for the REA’s British Renewable Energy Awards 2026

REA’s Outlines Top Tips for Food Recycling

BLOG - Apr 7, 2026

REA’s Outlines Top Tips for Food Recycling

Is the Organics Recycling Industry Prepared for Simpler Recycling Regulations? 

BLOG - Apr 7, 2026

Is the Organics Recycling Industry Prepared for Simpler Recycling Regulations? 

REA Publishes REView 2025

NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Mar 27, 2026

REA Publishes REView 2025

Top Ten Tips for Entering the British Renewable Energy Awards 2026

BLOG - Mar 16, 2026

Top Ten Tips for Entering the British Renewable Energy Awards 2026

REA Responds to the Energy Security’s Package to Boost the UK’s Energy Security

NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Mar 16, 2026

REA Responds to the Energy Security’s Package to Boost the UK’s Energy Security

Renewable Energy Assurance Ltd appoints new Managing Director

NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Feb 5, 2026

Renewable Energy Assurance Ltd appoints new Managing Director

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