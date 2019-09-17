News & Blog

(569 results)
BLOG - Aug 14, 2026
The 2028 Tipping Point: When Clean Power Becomes Britain’s Economic Advantage
BLOG - Aug 11, 2026
Fossil shortcuts, long-term risks and building real energy security
BLOG - Jul 29, 2026
VAT off electricity bills, but the economy needs more
NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Jul 20, 2026
REA sets out early actions for the Prime Minister’s first 100 days
NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Jul 16, 2026
The REA signs joint trade association letter to next Prime Minister and Government.
NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Jul 1, 2026
REA at London Climate Action Week 2026
NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Jul 1, 2026
BioRevolution Coalition Campaign
NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Jun 30, 2026
New REA report: Flexible data centres are the grid’s new best friend
NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Jun 11, 2026
REA Announces Winners of the British Renewable Energy Awards 2026
NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Jun 11, 2026
Watt Communities Want: Six Insights into UK Public Opinion on Energy
NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - May 14, 2026
The REA joins over 50 businesses urging for publication of the Circular Economy Growth Plan
NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - May 11, 2026
Finalists announced for the REA’s British Renewable Energy Awards 2026
BLOG - Apr 7, 2026
REA’s Outlines Top Tips for Food Recycling
NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Mar 27, 2026
REA Publishes REView 2025
BLOG - Mar 16, 2026
Top Ten Tips for Entering the British Renewable Energy Awards 2026
NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Mar 16, 2026
REA Responds to the Energy Security’s Package to Boost the UK’s Energy Security
NEWS & PRESS RELEASES - Feb 5, 2026