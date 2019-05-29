REA comments on EV charging sites outnumbering petrol stations for the first time

Posted: 29 May, 2019. Written by REA News
• Figures from Zap-Map reveal that as of 22 May, the number of public EV charging locations now exceeds the number of petrol stations
Commenting on the data, Daniel Brown, EV Lead at the REA said:
“The REA welcomes this milestone announcement which points to how quickly the UK’s charging infrastructure network is developing.
“On top of a growing number of on-street and destination charge points across the country, several new companies developing rapid charge points and charging ‘hubs’ have recently been founded or entered the UK market which will give further confidence to both consumers and fleets who wish to go electric.
“National and city-level strategic planning is currently underway and by the end of the year we will see the outputs of both Transport for London and the Government’s electric vehicle taskforces.”
“The consumer experience of using public infrastructure is also improving, with four British charge point operators now connecting up so customers can use one RFID card to seamlessly roam across their networks."
Notes to editors
• The full press release from Zap-Map can be found here: https://www.zap-map.com/ev-charging-sites-outnumber-petrol-stations-for-first-time/
About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)
The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.
The REA’s EV sector group is comprised of around 70 members delivering the critical infrastructure needed to deliver the transition to a zero emission car and van future. The REA additionally serves as secretariat to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Electric and Automated Vehicles.
For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net
