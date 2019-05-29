News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

REA comments on EV charging sites outnumbering petrol stations for the first time Posted: 29 May, 2019. Written by REA News

• Figures from Zap-Map reveal that as of 22 May, the number of public EV charging locations now exceeds the number of petrol stations

Commenting on the data, Daniel Brown, EV Lead at the REA said:



“The REA welcomes this milestone announcement which points to how quickly the UK’s charging infrastructure network is developing.

“On top of a growing number of on-street and destination charge points across the country, several new companies developing rapid charge points and charging ‘hubs’ have recently been founded or entered the UK market which will give further confidence to both consumers and fleets who wish to go electric.

“National and city-level strategic planning is currently underway and by the end of the year we will see the outputs of both Transport for London and the Government’s electric vehicle taskforces.”



“The consumer experience of using public infrastructure is also improving, with four British charge point operators now connecting up so customers can use one RFID card to seamlessly roam across their networks."

