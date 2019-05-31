News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

RHI Grace Period to be extended following industry campaign Posted: 31 May, 2019. Written by REA News

• BEIS has today announced an extension to the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) deadline

• The deadline has been extended from 31st January 2020 to 31st January 2021

• The REA, as part of a coordinated industry effort, has campaigned for the extension since 2018

• REA welcomes the extension as a signal from Government that they are committed to the sector

Earlier today the Government announced that they will be extending the RHI grace period following a coordinated industry campaign.

Under previous RHI regulations, all plants with a Tariff Guarantee would have needed to commence injection of biomethane by 31st January 2020 or 183 days after the date on which the applicant expected the injection to commence.

In a joint industry letter sent to BEIS and resulting discussions, the REA highlighted that this deadline was extremely tight. When taking into account build times of biomethane projects and the time needed by the gas networks to verify that the commissioning followed appropriate procedures. The REA warned the Government that a number of biomethane plant developers and funders could abandon their investments and projects unless a swift decision to extend the deadline was made.

The REA and our members welcome the Government’s decision to extend the RHI as a signal of their commitment to the sector.

James Court, Policy & External Affairs Director at the Renewable Energy Association commented:

“The RHI extension is fantastic news for the industry and incredibly rewarding for the REA who has dedicated a lot time and effort to this campaign over the last few months.

“The extension will encourage new development and sends a positive message to the sector that Government is committed to fostering green gas and advancing the decarbonisation of the gas grid.”

Notes to editors

• The REA, ADBA, ENA and representatives of the biomethane sector were involved in the joint letter sent to BEIS and the following meetings.



About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.



For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net

