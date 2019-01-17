News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

Greg Clark reaffirms the potential of renewables Posted: 17 January, 2019. Written by REA News

• In a speech made earlier today regarding the suspension of the Hitachi nuclear programme, Secretary of State Greg Clark claimed that renewable technologies are not only ‘cheap, but also readily available.’

• This comes just two months after claiming ‘cheap power is now green power’ in his speech After the Trilemma.



Frank Gordon, Head of Policy the Renewable Energy Association said:

“It is encouraging to hear Greg Clark continue to highlight the cost-effectiveness and potential of renewables. As outlined in his speech, renewable technologies are cheap, easy and quick to build and they can provide the baseload, stable power required.



“Building upon these claims, the Government must capitalise on the opportunity renewables present by unlocking a route to market and implementing consistent long-term policy. Moving forward the REA looks forward to working with the Government to ensure the UK benefits from cheaper, greener and smarter energy”

