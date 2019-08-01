News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

‘Highest monthly market share on record’ for Battery Electric Vehicles Posted: 5 August, 2019. Written by REA News

SMMT reports surge in sales for Battery Electric Vehicles in the UK in July 2019 (over July 2018) – up 158.1%

Battery Electric Vehicles now comprise 1.4% of new car sales (in July 2019)

REA comment on the figures

Commenting on statistics on new car sales from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), who reported the ‘highest monthly market share on record’ for Battery Electric Vehicles in July 2019, Daniel Brown, EV Lead at the Renewable Energy Association (REA) said:

“The Government is right to prioritise their funding for Battery Electric Vehicles in their recent changes to the grant scheme and it is excellent to see continued strong consumer demand for them.

“Whilst this surge in battery electric vehicle deployment is positive, with registrations now at 1.4% of new car sales there is still a long way to go to achieve the Prime Minister’s vision for the UK to ‘be the home of electric vehicles’ and the Government’s targets for every new car and van to be effectively zero emission by 2040. Continued and clear policy support now and into the mid-2020s will be central to this.”



• SMMT press release can be found here: https://www.smmt.co.uk/2019/08/new-car-market-declines-in-july-but-pure-ev-registrations-almost-triple/



