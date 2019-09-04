News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

Ministers must commit to 16% bioenergy to safeguard UK energy security Posted: 4 September, 2019. Written by REA News

An industry led report from the REA has urged Ministers to commit to 16% of the UK’s primary energy supply coming from bioenergy by 2032 in order to sustain UK energy security;

Bioenergy’s contribution must more than double by 2032 in order to meet demand across heat, power and transport in line with net zero;

The report provides a pathway for realising UK bioenergy potential and addressing the growing policy gap that threatens the UK’s net zero carbon ambitions.



A new report from the UK’s leading renewable energy and clean technology trade association is urging Ministers to commit to 16% of primary energy supply coming from bioenergy by 2032 or risk jeopardising the UK’s energy security.

Already providing 7.4% of primary energy supply, bioenergy’s contribution must more than double by 2032 if the UK is to address impending deficits, such as the looming nuclear gap, and meet growing electricity demand in the heat and transport sectors.

As well as delivering a further 117 TWh across heat and power, sustainably doubling the deployment of bioenergy would see up to 80 million tonnes of CO2 removed from the atmosphere annually – more than enough to bridge the nuclear gap and meet the shortfall in the carbon budgets.

Both the Science and Technology Commons Select Committee and the Committee on Climate Change have urged the Government to prioritise resolving the policy gap obstructing the deployment of new sources of heat and power generation. Without this, the UK will lose valuable markets, expertise and resource in the run up to net zero.

The strategy sets out a comprehensive list of policy actions and industry commitments now needed to achieve the UK’s legally binding commitments and drive forward the industry. Key recommendations include an obligation on gas suppliers to blend in a minimum amount of renewable gas following commitments made in the Spring Statement; urgently renewing support for renewable heat once the Renewable Heat Incentive comes to an end and an auction mechanism akin to those used to establish the offshore wind sector, to kick-start the market for capturing and storing carbon.

The report is the final instalment in the REA’s Bioenergy Strategy, an industry-led review of bioenergy’s potential and the policies needed for it to maximise potential through to 2030 and beyond.

Dr Adam Brown, author of the Bioenergy Strategy report, said:

“As we move to a more flexible and decentralised energy system, the role of bioenergy is vital; accommodating for the dispatchable energy required to moderate growing electricity demand and offering immediate and affordable solutions for the decarbonisation of hard to treat areas like heat and transport.

“Without bioenergy, the UK risks missing its legally binding net zero targets and falling victim to the looming nuclear gap. The policy gap facing the bioenergy sector must be addressed in order to maintain the UK’s energy security and capitalise on the opportunities the sector presents”

REA Chief Executive Dr Nina Skorupska said:

“Time and time again the current and potential role that bioenergy plays in the energy system has been overlooked by ministers and government officials leading to it being deprived of the support it deserves.

“Bioenergy is the backbone of the renewables revolution providing all-important dispatchable power and the most advanced solution to meeting the demands of heat and transport. With 2050 targets locked into place, the Government must commit to doubling current levels to reach 16% bioenergy by 2032 to avoid future UK energy security concerns.”

Key recommendations in the report include:

• Introducing a replacement to the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI), currently funded until 2021. A replacement scheme is required to secure a market for renewable heat technologies including biomass boilers, anaerobic digestion and biofuels. A heat premium feed-in scheme could ensure continued growth in these markets;

• Growing biomethane production as a way of greening the gas grid via the introduction of a “Green Gas Obligation”;

• Introducing the much delayed 10% ethanol blend for petrol (E10) in the transport sector, and raising ambitions within the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation (RTFO);

• Supporting the development of Bioenergy with Carbon Capture Use and Storage (BECCUS) including a Contract for Difference (CfD) for bioelectricity with CCUS.

• Ensuring a progressive increase in carbon prices across the energy economy; reaching £70-80/t CO2 by 2026, and over £120 by 2032.

