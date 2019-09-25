REA comments on interoperability update

Posted: 25 September, 2019. Written by REA News
Commenting on the letter, Daniel Brown, Policy Manager and EV lead at the REA said:
"Too many apps, cards, and membership accounts are in our view hindering the net use of the public charging network.
"While these issues have been largely acknowledged and tackled in North America, there has been little progress in the UK to date. It's clear that all that is changing with announcements such as this.
"In recent months the Government has made it clear that it expects industry-led action on the topic of e-roaming, and they have taken powers to legislate if progress is not made. We welcome today's announcement and urge the wider charging sector to engage with this crucial issue."
