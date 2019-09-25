News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

REA comments on interoperability update Posted: 25 September, 2019. Written by REA News

REA comments on leading charging solutions providers signing a letter of intent pledging to open their networks for drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK through a roaming partnership by the end of 2019

Commenting on the letter, Daniel Brown, Policy Manager and EV lead at the REA said:

"Too many apps, cards, and membership accounts are in our view hindering the net use of the public charging network.

"While these issues have been largely acknowledged and tackled in North America, there has been little progress in the UK to date. It's clear that all that is changing with announcements such as this.

"In recent months the Government has made it clear that it expects industry-led action on the topic of e-roaming, and they have taken powers to legislate if progress is not made. We welcome today's announcement and urge the wider charging sector to engage with this crucial issue."

