News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

REA launches bioenergy review with new Call for Evidence Posted: 21 January, 2019. Written by REA News

• The Renewable Energy Association has launched a major new review of the future of bioenergy in the UK;

• The new review follows the Committee on Climate Change’s estimate that bioenergy could provide up to 15% of UK energy by 2050.

• REA requests inputs from experts in industry, academia and NGOs.



The REA has launched a far-reaching review into the future of bioenergy in the UK. Bioenergy is energy generated from bio-based fuels, such as wood pellets and biodiesel.

The review comes shortly after the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) estimated bioenergy’s contribution to UK total energy could more than double by 2050. The International Energy Agency (IEA) described bioenergy as ‘the overlooked giant of renewables’.

The review is expected to form a new policy strategy for government and industry, outlining how bioenergy can fulfil its long-term potential in a low-carbon energy mix.

It will provide a comprehensive up-to-date assessment of the current role of bioenergy and the potential it has in meeting carbon targets by the year 2032, when the UK’s final carbon budget will draw to a close. The Strategy will also look at bioenergy’s role in meeting the UK’s 2050 targets for decarbonisation.

The publication of the REA’s Bioenergy Strategy will come two years after the long-awaited first review of the Government’s 2012 Bioenergy Strategy was expected.

To launch the review, the REA is seeking stakeholder and expert views on the future and potential of bioenergy through their Call for Evidence, hosted at www.bioenergy-strategy.com. Industry, academic specialists, NGOs and political stakeholders – as well as the wider public – are invited to submit evidence to the review.

Adam Brown, independent author for the Bioenergy Strategy report, commented:

“Bioenergy has been at the heart of the move to renewable energy in the UK. It currently provides the largest share of renewable energy, both globally and in the UK.

“Many of the policies which have helped spur the growth of bioenergy are now coming to an end and the energy markets and technologies have advanced significantly. So it’s time for an update of the UK’s strategy.

We want to explore the role of bioenergy and how public policy and industry practice need to change if we’re to get the most out of this sector. We’re looking at everything from sustainability and air quality to economic value and its ability to cut energy bills.

“We’re very keen to hear from all stakeholders with expertise in bioenergy issues, which is why we’ve launched with a broad Call for Evidence.”



Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, Chief Executive of the Renewable Energy Association commented:

“Bioenergy is already a major part of British life. It’s our largest source of renewable heat, second largest source of renewable power and is a key solution to decarbonising transport today and into the future.

“It’s been central to the UK’s progress in cutting its carbon emissions.

“For bioenergy to fulfil its potential long into the future, we need a strong evidence base, expert inputs from industry and real political will.

“That’s why we’ve launched this review and invited all stakeholders to contribute their expertise.”



—ENDS—



For more information or to request an interview, please contact:



Hayley Allen

External Affairs Officer

+44 (0)20 7981 0862

hallen@r-e-a.net



Notes to editors



• The Bioenergy Strategy Call for Evidence can be found here: www.bioenergy-strategy.com

• The Government’s 2012 Bioenergy Strategy can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/48337/5142-bioenergy-strategy-.pdf

• The Committee on Climate Change’s Bioenergy Review (2018) can be found here: https://www.theccc.org.uk/publication/biomass-in-a-low-carbon-economy/

• Dr Adam Brown has been appointed by the REA as the independent author of its bioenergy review. Dr Brown brings nearly 40 years’ experience as an energy systems analyst, with former roles at the International Energy Agency, leading energy consultancy AEA Technology and as an advisor to UK Trade & Investment. Dr Brown will be supported by a secretariat provided by the REA.



About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The Renewable Energy Association represents renewable energy producers and promotes the use of all forms of renewable energy in the UK across power, heat, transport and recycling. It is the largest renewable energy and clean technology (including energy storage and electric vehicles) trade association in the UK, with over 600 members, ranging from major multinationals to sole traders.



For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net

