REA welcomes the Mayor of London’s electric vehicle infrastructure plan Posted: 17 June, 2019. Written by REA News

Earlier this morning the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, launched the London electric vehicle infrastructure delivery plan

The plan outlines the mayor’s plans to expand London’s electric vehicle charging network and bring forward the ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles in London from 2040 to 2030

Commenting on the launch of the London Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Delivery Plan, Daniel Brown, EV Lead at the Renewable Energy Association (REA) said:

“In coordinating over 140 stakeholders from the property, energy, and fleet sectors and beyond, the EV Infrastructure Taskforce has come up with a robust plan that can be taken forward.



“From energy suppliers to charge point developers the private sector stands ready to deliver on this vision.

“Issues addressed in this plan including interoperability, identifying affordable grid connections, and finding suitable sites for the range of types and speeds of chargers required, are crucial for advancing a mass market.

“We hope that many of the lessons learnt in developing this plan can now be taken not just into other cities but into other sectors. The renewable power and energy storage industries would also benefit from some of the Taskforce proposals and commitments, such as greater infrastructure deployment coordination and more proactive approach from electricity networks to identifying suitable grid locations.”

The full delivery plan can be found here: http://www.tfl.gov.uk/ev-charging-plan

The full press release from the Mayor of London’s office can be found here: https://www.london.gov.uk/press-releases/mayoral/mayor-sets-out-londons-electric-vehicle-future



About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The REA is the UK’s largest trade association for renewable energy and clean technologies with around 550 members operating across heat, transport, and power. The REA is a not-for-profit organisation that represents renewable energy and clean technology companies operating in over fourteen sectors, ranging from biogas and renewable fuels to solar and electric vehicle charging. Membership ranges from major multinationals to sole traders.

The REA’s EV sector group is comprised of around 70 members delivering the critical infrastructure needed to deliver the transition to a zero emission car and van future. The REA additionally serves as secretariat to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Electric and Automated Vehicles.



