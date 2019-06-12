News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

Renewable energy industry celebrates another record breaking year at prestigious awards ceremony Posted: 12 June, 2019. Written by REA News

• Winners of Britain’s most prestigious renewable energy and clean tech awards unveiled

• The awards took place amid another record breaking year for the renewables industry which saw the UK go 18 days without coal

• Gala Dinner at the InterContinental Hotel in London hosted 350 delegates from across the industry

• The British Renewable Energy Awards were sponsored by National Grid ESO

The winners of the annual British Renewable Energy Awards were announced last night at the InterContinental Hotel in London.

The annual awards ceremony is the industry’s most prestigious event and celebrates the most outstanding projects and companies of the past year.

The REA congratulates all those nominated, shortlisted, ‘highly-commended’ and the winners of this year’s Awards. This year’s ceremony was sponsored by National Grid ESO.

Dr. Nina Skorupska CBE FEI, Chief Executive of the Renewable Energy Association said:

“The industry is advancing at a remarkable rate, in the past year alone thousands of civilians have taken to the streets to support the transition to renewables and clean technologies, cutting-edge world first trials have taken place in the UK and for the first time since the industrial revolution, the UK went 18 days without coal.

“As support for renewablesand clean tech grows so do our awards and with it the ingenuity and scale of the companies and projects we celebrate. Those honoured with awards tonight have already captured the imaginations of our judges and with clear and ambitious energy policy will be sure to capture those of the public as they continue to lead the transition towards a low carbon future.”

Alexander Madden, Chair of the Policy Board at the Renewable Energy Association said:

“The innovation, versatility and initiative shown by our nominees are a shining testament to the success of our industry. Already a world leading industry, each and every one of those nominated continues to push the boundaries to grow the sector and the green economy.”

—ENDS—





For more information or to request an interview, please contact:



Hayley Allen

External Affairs Officer

+44 (0)20 7981 0862

hallen@r-e-a.net

Notes to editors



The winners are as follows:

Communications Agency Award - For the communications agency that has done most to enhance awareness or championed positive change for renewables in key opinion formers, parliament, government or the public in the past year.

• Winner: PLMR

Community Award - For a community group that has been active in developing a renewable energy project or programme of installations in their area.

• Winner: South East London Community Energy

Company Award - For the company that's done the most in the past year to advance UK renewables.

• Winner: Octopus Energy

Customer Service Recognition Award - For an energy supplier (including those supplying via a PPA) delivering customer service excellence or innovation whilst adding value to their customers.

• Winner: AMP Clean Energy

Energy Storage Award - Given to a live project (delivered or in progress) whether centralised, distributed or mobile and at any size.

• Highly Commended: ITM Power

• Winner: Limejump

Financial Leadership Award - For a financial product that has accelerated the deployment of renewables in the UK.

• Highly Commended : Elgar Middleton

• Winner: Thrive Renewables

Innovation Award - For an innovative renewable energy device or application that has achieved a major milestone.

• Highly Commended: Solecco Solar

• Winner: Renewables Exchange

Installer Award - For a company that has excelled in the installation of small-scale energy generation systems in homes; offering a high quality experience for consumers wishing to buy or lease.

• Winner: Mole Energy Ltd

Leadership Award - For an organisation that is mainstreaming renewable energy through the scale of its investment or its commitment to securing its energy needs from renewables.

• Winner: Drax

Low Carbon Transport - Recognising quality, commitment and innovation in low carbon vehicles - cars, vans, buses, road freight or on farm vehicles, powered by clean electricity or sustainable biofuels - and alternative vehicle fuels.

• Winner: Warrens Group

Pioneer Award - For an organisation in a sector not previously associated with renewables that has now become involved and created a pathway that others can follow.

• Winner: Fully Charged Live

Project Award - For a company that has developed an outstanding building-integrated, on-site or stand-alone project.

• Highly Commended: Future Biogas

• Winner: Orsted

Smart Energy System Award - awarded for a system that supports the roll-out, or take-up, of renewable energy and energy storage whilst enhancing value and usefulness.

• Winner: Centrica

Sustainability Award - For an organisation using organics recycling to rethink their resource use or achieve zero waste.

• Highly Commended: ChicP

• Winner: Toast Ale

Young RE Professional Award - For an individual within the first 5 years of their career in renewable energy, who has already achieved success/impact and who has shown potential as a future leader in the industry.



• Highly Commended: Dora Coventry – Engenie Limited

• Winner: Luca Grella – UK Power Networks

Transformation Award

• National Grid ESO

Judges’ Award 2018

• Winner: Committee on Climate Change Secretariat Team

If you would like further information about the winners, or the winner’s projects, please email us.



About the Renewable Energy Association (REA)



The Renewable Energy Association represents renewable energy producers and promotes the use of all forms of renewable energy in the UK across power, heat, transport and recycling. It is the largest renewable energy and clean technology (including energy storage and electric vehicles) trade association in the UK, with around 550 members, ranging from major multinationals to sole traders.

For more information, visit: www.r-e-a.net

