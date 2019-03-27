News from the REA The latest news from the Renewable Energy Association

• REA release the shortlisted nominees for the UK’s most prestigious renewable energy and clean technologies awards

• Shortlisted nominees range from community projects to communications agencies operating across renewable heat, power and transport

• This year the British Renewable Energy Awards (BREA) will be held at the InterContinental Hotel, a leader in environmental sustainability.



The REA has today released the shortlisted nominees for the 2019 British Renewable Energy Awards, the UK’s most prestigious awards for renewable and clean technology sectors.

Nominees will be considered by an esteemed judging panel on the 27th May. The full list of judges will be announced over the coming weeks.

Now in its fourteenth year, the prestigious British Renewable Energy Awards has become a staple of the renewables and clean technology industry calendars. In spite of uncertainties within the market caused by ongoing Brexit debates and the imminent closure of the Feed-in Tariff, there have been significant advances for the industry in the past year which has been reflected in the high volume of nominations received. In particular, the release of the Road to Zero Strategy, substantial industry wins in the Resources and Waste Strategy, official confirmation of the Smart Export Guarantee and a number of commitments in the recent Spring Statement including the greening of the gas grid and all fossil fuel heating systems to be replaced with low carbon heating systems in new builds by 2025.

Commenting on the Awards, Dr Nina Skorupska CBE FEI, Chief Execuitve at the Renewable Energy Association said:



“In what can sometimes be a tumultuous and uncertain market, it is essential to celebrate the successes of the industry and the British Renewable Energy Awards are at the core of this. Every year we are inspired by the quality and volume of nominations we receive and this year was no exception. Despite a year of political uncertainty, the innovation, resilience and versatility demonstrated by our nominees is testament to the determination and passion of the industry.

“To reflect the growth of our awards, this year we will be hosting at the InterContinental Hotel. A leader in environmental sustainability, the InterContinental offers not only a larger venue but emulates the values of the REA through their innovative approaches to energy efficiency and sustainability.

“My deepest congratulations to this year’s shortlisted nominees, I look forward to seeing them on the eleventh of June.”

The shortlisted candidates are:

Communications Agency - for the communications agency that has done most to enhance awareness or championed positive change for renewables in key opinion formers, parliament, government or the public in the past year.

• Global Counsel

• Interel Group

• Pinstone

• PLMR

• Seahorse Comms

Community, sponsored by BSR Group - for a community group that has been active in developing a renewable energy project or programme of installations in their area

• Ardingly Solar

• Burnham and Weston Energy CIC

• Communities for Renewables

• South East London Community Energy

• Verv



Company - for the company that's done the most in the past year to advance UK renewables

• AMP Clean Energy

• Drax

• Octopus Energy

• UK Power Networks

• Limejump

• Tonik Energy

Customer Service Recognition - for an energy supplier (including those supplying via a PPA) delivering customer service excellence or innovation whilst adding value to their customers.

• AMP Clean Energy

• Bulb

• Co-operative Energy

• Octopus Energy

• OVO Energy

Energy Storage - Given to a live project (delivered or in progress) whether centralised, distributed or mobile and at any size.

• Centrica

• Downing LLP

• ITM Power

• Limejump

• Storelectric Ltd

Financial Leadership - for a financial product that has accelerated the deployment of renewables in the UK

• Barclays

• Cubico Sustainable Investments

• Elgar Middleton

• Privilege Finance

• Thrive Renewables

Innovation, sponsored by Media 10 - for an innovative renewable energy device or application that has achieved a major milestone

• Centrica

• EDF & Nissan

• Limejump

• Progressive Energy Ltd

• Renewable Exchange

• RE-search

• Solecco Solar

• UK Power Networks

• The Phoenix Works

Installer, sponsored by the Renewable Energy Consumer Code (RECC) - for a company that has excelled in the installation of renewable energy equipment

• AOS Energy Efficient Heating Systems Ltd

• Mole Energy Ltd.

• The Heat Source Lincolnshire Ltd t/a The Heat Source

Leadership, sponsored by Privilege Finance - for an organisation that is mainstreaming renewable energy through the scale of its investment or its commitment to securing its energy needs from renewables

• AMP Clean Energy

• Arsenal Football Club

• Octopus Energy

• Solar 21

• Tesco

Low Carbon Transport - Recognising quality, commitment and innovation in low carbon vehicles – cars, vans, buses, road freight or on farm vehicles, powered by clean electricity or sustainable biofuels – and alternative vehicle fuels.

• ChargePoint and InstaVolt

• National Grid

• Octopus Energy

• UK Power Networks

• Warrens Group

Pioneer - for an organisation in a sector not previously associated with renewables that has now become involved and created a pathway that others can follow

• Arsenal

• Co-op Group

• Fully Charged Live

• National Grid Electricity System Operator

• Solecco Solar

Project - For a company that has developed an outstanding project in either renewable energy, energy storage or low carbon transport infrastructure

• Centrica

• Future Biogas

• GRIDSERVE

• Ground Heat Installations Limited

• HoSt Bioenergy Systems

• Northumbian Water & Orsted

• Orsted

• Powerhouse Management Limited

• Syzygy

• Thrive Renewables

Smart Energy System, sponsored by MCS - awarded for a system that supports the roll-out, or take-up, of renewable energy and energy storage whilst enhancing value and usefulness.

• Bright Biomethane

• BSR EPC Limited

• Centrica

• Flexitricity

• Moixa

• Octopus Energy

• Powerstar

• Social Energy



Sustainability, sponsored by Citation - for an organisation using organics recycling to rethink their resource use or achieve zero waste

• ChicP

• National Grid ESO and UK Power Networks

• South East Wood Fuels Ltd

• Toast Ale

• Warrens Group

Young RE Professional - for an individual within the first 5 years of their career in renewable energy, who has already achieved success/impact and who has shown potential as a future leader in the industry.

• Thomas Dowell - Ardingly Solar

• Luca Grella - UK Power Networks

• Jordan Raiye - KPMG

• Richard Hanson - National Grid ESO

• Lauren Little - Ørsted

• Dora Coventry - Engenie Limited

• Jon Bonnar, Cotswold Energy Group

• Joe McDonald - Limejump

The Judges’ Award will be decided by the esteemed panel of judges.

